LimestoneNetworks Review

Unique Selling Points

A leading cloud IaaS and dedicated server hosting provider

OnePortal Rapid cloud computing with instant provisioning, scalability, flexible billing and more customizable than bare metals.

Services Offered: dedicated and cloud hosting

Data Center: Dallas, Texas

Support: 24.7.365

Limestone network was established in 2007, Dallas, TX. It offers cloud hosting with 100% SSD storage and rapid failover. Company provides superior customer service along with great hosting experience and rock solid network infrastructure. Apart from this, enterprise-grade hosting solutions also provided by the company. They provision dedicated servers in less than 4 hours and cloud servers in minimum 5 minutes. Their management portal is developed with a simple interface to powerful and advanced feature-rich tools. Moreover, LSN uses quality hardware for hassle-free services. They have monthly, and pre-ticket management plans as well that provide software support as per customer’s needs. Hosting features include DDoS protection, excellent uptime, reliable, low latency, protected power grid, 100% SSD storage, 24.7 servers monitoring and many more.

CEO: Steve Evans

Vice President: Preston Gosdin

Limestone Networks Overview

Limestone Networks is a Dallas-based hosting company and it started hosting from 2007. Cloud hosting has been offered from 2014. “Simple, Solid and Superior” is the motto of Limestone Networks. The goal is less focus on making money and more on making their customers successful. As a host, the Company provides dedicated server hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS) and cloud hosting. Limestone Networks strives to meet the diverse needs of hosting with free storage space and managed or unmanaged options. Upgrading services like DDoS Protection, Server Management, Operating Systems, Software Licensing along with managing Server Management, Per-Incident Management and Server Migrations are rendered. Additional services include: Resell Hosting, Game Servers, eCommerce, Web Hosting and App Development.

Key Selling Points:

Leading cloud IaaS and dedicated server hosting provider of on-demand dedicated, cloud and hybrid hosting infrastructure and colocation solutions.

Most secure data center

Features an industry-leading reseller program, and a fully automated client management portal.

Data Server Location: Central United States

Target Customers: Small Businesses and Enterprises

Support Availability: 24/7/365. Support services include include multi-layered physical security, triple redundancy, and premium bandwidth carriers.

Recent News: Limestone Networks Announces Launch Of friendly and feature rich, OnePortal Rapid platform to consume cloud and bare-metal server hosting services. (More Info…)

Limestone Networks Plans

Limestone Networks offers dedicated server hosting with three plans: Single Processor, Dual Processors and Quad Processors. The features provided are: 32 – 512 GB RAM, 8 – 32 cores, 4 – 6 hard drives, up to 4TB per drive and 10TB bandwidth included. Additional features include: Fast Provisioning, Tier 1 Carrier, DDoS Protection and Robust Control Panel.

Cloud Servers consist of four plans that vary according to price and features. It provides 5 MB – 4 GB Memory, 5 – 50 GB SSD Storage, 1 – 2 Core Processor, 5TB Transfer and 1Gbps Uplink. SSD Storage, KVM Virtualization, Gigabit Standard, Fully Redundant, Local + SAN Storage and easy deploy (in 5 minutes) is inclusive.

Limestone Networks: Features and Control Panel

Quick setup: in less than 5 minutes for cloud and 4 hours for dedicated servers.

OnePortal designed with a simple interface.

Certified Hardware and easy replacement policy.

Management Options

DDoS Protection is available up to 20Gbps and 2 million packets per second.

Reliable, Low Latency

Protected Power Grid

100% SSD Storage

High-Availability

Limestone Networks Support

For supporting their clients, Limestone Networks maintains a Knowledge Center that comprises of information related to basic issues. Other modes of support include: 24/7 phone support with a response time of 9 minutes, chat like ticket system and Company Blog wherein updates ad promos are recorded. Various levels of support provided also depend upon the type of service selected by the client: managed o unmanaged support.

Limestone Networks Uptime Report

Limestone Networks guarantees 99.9% uptime. This percentage is not subjected to schedules maintenance or acts of God. Certain amount of credit is done to the client’s account depending upon the downtime. 99.8% attracts 10% credit, whereas 99.7%, 99.6% and 99.5% attracts 20%, 30% and 40% of credit respectively.

Pros

Enterprise grade dedicated hosting is rendered by Limestone Networks.

The user has option to customize the hosting plan.

Clearance servers are available for low prices.

There are numerous core configurations to select.

Cons

Dedicated hosting is the only option for the user to select.

The plans are more expensive than plans from other providers.

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation, the customer needs to notify the company at least five days prior to the billing renewal date. This request is to be submitted via support ticket. After the cancellation date all client data is destroyed. In case cancellation notice is not provided within five days, a termination fees of $25 is charged, which is to be paid within 15 days. Reseller account holders have the liberty to cancel their servers up to 24 hours with additional charge of termination fee of $25.

Contact : sales(at)limestonenetworks(dot)com

Conclusion

Limestone Networks is a proud hosting provider which has been catering to the diverse hosting needs of its customers. This Company is best suited for large business sites. Though its plans are not one the most inexpensive ones, its features are at par. With the ability to host even complex sites, Limestone Networks provides packages with a lot of features and top notch security. For users concerned about the prices, promo codes and discounts can be availed without compromising on the quality.

Limestone Networks Announces Launch Of friendly and feature rich, OnePortal Rapid platform to consume cloud and bare-metal server hosting services.

Platform is based on open-source Openstack software to facilitate complete hosting automation through a standard API, instant provisioning, scalability, flexible billing and a robust variety of services and applications backed by SSD.

Simple and intuitive

Customers are facilitated to attach additional volumes of magnetic disk-based Virtual machines.

Data is replicated on three servers for seamless restoration of service to instances in the event of hardware failure, zero-downtime maintenance windows, and more efficient resource management to maintain peak performance.

Provision for Redundant power and network on every instance and dedicated server

Implementation of ‘pay as you go' billing model starting $0.02 per hour, which clients can scale cloud and dedicated servers up and down dynamically.

Snapshots of servers and volumes can be created and cloned as needed.

Clients can upload RAW virtual machine images for private use

DDoS protected IPs and Limestone Private High speed network interfaces are available on all servers with minimum speed of 20Gbps. Bandwidth between servers is free.

IPv6 is standard on public internet interfaces.

Firewalls (security groups) are available and clients can use these to protect instances from unwanted malicious traffic while dynamically allowing desired services through use of the API or web interface.

OnePortal Rapid leverages Bitnami application images (include WordPress, Magento, Drupal, Gitlab, and more) to enable one-click launching of instances with applications pre-installed and ready for use.

Immediate deployment of various supported OS such as Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora, Debian, and CoreOS.

