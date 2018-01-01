Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Online Digital Marketing Service

Online Digital Marketing Service

One of the most tremendously growing business – Online Digital Marketing Service. It includes online marketing, web hosting, and mobile app development services, email, SMS and social media marketing, web design and other digital business services.

Before physical purchase, people are checking online reviews, and Google searches to find services or products. Thus, online visibility is very crucial for any business.

Google more than Search Platform

Google provides massive traffic to websites appearing on the first page of a search query.

Online Digital Marketing Service – Social Media

Most small and large companies use SEO friendly social media websites for brand promotion and advertisement purpose. As global market evolving, online Internet users increasing. The companies have started keeping the budget for online promotions.

Social media marketing is the process of promoting your site or business through social media channels. Marketing programs usually look forward to creating contents that attract the attention of the readers that can share their views on the social networks. Social media has become a platform that is readily available to anyone who is having an internet access. Social media is a less expensive platform for marketing. It eases the company by a lot of means by providing everything online.

The emergence of social media has brought a great change in the business strategies like information distribution, consumer behavior, personal interaction, etc. Social networking websites allow individuals to interact with one another and help to grow their relationship better regarding business. Both the organizations will be able to understand each other better, and the transactions made very quickly.

Some social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn allow users to comment on the products that are promoted by the company. With the help of this, the customers will be able to get an in-depth knowledge about what kind of product they want to buy or use. It helps in increasing the popularity of the website.

Some important ways to do social media marketing – Online Digital Marketing Service

BLOGS: In this, we can write articles about what we want to sell and get the feedback from the customer in the form of comments.

Live Chats: it helps in providing live conversation between the users and the owner. In this, if there is any query about the business then that customer can directly ask.

Commenting: It helps people to post and view comments related to your content

Rating: With the help of rating we rate the contents, products or services accordingly. It increases the popularity of the content or the product.

User profile: We can create a profile for users of that site by providing the username and password for their security purpose.

Friend list: We can also build our network of friends with the help of our profile. We can chat with them, share our ideas with them, share our thoughts, etc.

Private message: We can also send a private message to other members for the safety purpose.

Faster Web with Http2

Based on Google's SPDY, an open networking protocol developed at Google for transmitting web content. It translates HTTP traffic to reduce web page load latency and improved web security. Hence, making the web faster via multiplexing messages simultaneously, header compression, and reducing server and network load. Furthermore, efficient utilization of network resources.

What’s the difference?

HTTP/2 encompasses new ways of transmitting data between the web browser and server across the internet. It uses same technologies of HTTP1.1 but it is more reliable and allows servers to acknowledge with more content. Browsers can ask for more data from one site and request data from several websites at a time. HTTP/2 speeds up the load process for single or multiple websites. It will allow web pages and browsers to get benefits from the increased bandwidth.

As compared to HTTP1.1, new version load web pages quickly. Ultra modern websites which have lots of graphics, text, images, and data could load faster. This is beneficial for the first time when a website is loaded, but after caching on a computer it won't have any effect for a subsequent event.

A new protocol is also beneficial for mobile browsing. Allowing mobile browser to request more than one item at the same time which cut load times considerably.

HTTP/2 is designed to use fewer connections, so servers and networks will enjoy less load.

HTTP/2 allows the use of a single connection per host and encourages sites to consolidate their content on one host where possible.

User's Aspect

As user's point of view, there is no alteration except speed. Website address bar still shows but at bthe ack-end, it will automatically switch between HTTP1.1 and HTTP/2 as required. It doesn't mean that HTTP/2 is providing new methods but it is using the same library as HTTP/1 with some enhancement. These updates support for HTTP/2 without changing any application code.

Chrome users have been using SPDY protocols with Google services. SPDY transports HTTP traffic by reducing web page load latency and improve web security.

Cheaper Requests

A http/1 request has become more expensive which has given rise to techniques like inlining, concatenation and spiriting to decrease the no of requests on a page. But in HTTP/2, these methods shouldn’t be necessary because it already cut down marginal overhead of new requests.

HTTP/2 adds multiplexing technology to allow messages to be interleaved together at same time. One large response which takes time to analyze will not block others. HTTP/2's header compression don't absorb bandwidth even request is very small.

A question arises for HTTPS

Banks, shops, email and other services will use a same secure version of the web that is HTTPS. The encryption of HTTP/2 will have same as HTTP1.1 does. It requires an enhanced version of transport layer security TLS1.2 which was standardized in 2008.

When it will publish

The HTTP/2 has been approved by the Internet Engineering Task Force and will be published soon.

Developers of SPDY have been also involved in the development of HTTP/2. Recently Google has announced final confirmation of HTTP/2 standard would be deprecated SPDY, and support for SPDY will be eliminated in the coming year. It is likely that high profile websites like Google, Twitter, Facebook, WordPress, and Yahoo will be implementing HTTP/2 in the near future. Chrome and Firefox are already encouraging HTTP/2 and Google is encouraging other browser vendors to have their support for this version.