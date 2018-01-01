Pick a Hosting Provider

Selecting a host is a very difficult task because now the time there is a lot of hosts which are working in this field but important factor to choose one of them so important factors in selecting a web hosting company include the percentage of server uptime. 98 to 99% uptime is the dream standard for server uptime, 65% is unacceptable. The higher the downtime of a server, the lower the potential for traffic at your website. Another consideration is how much space is provided for the files that will make up your website.

The other important thing is that to get as much server space and bandwidth as you can. This will allow for necessary updates and increased traffic to your site as it becomes more popular.

It is equally important when purchasing business web hosting that CGI access is provided; along with features such as MySQL, Real Audio, Real Video, and Cold Fusion A crucial feature necessary for doing e-commerce is SSL or Secure Socket Layer.

This is very important to choose these factors and then choose a host.

Better Technical Support

With the site hosting from a host another thing which is very much important and that is technical support so if you want to get a timely response from your support technician, there are things you can do as a customer to speed up the process.

The more detail you can provide, the more quickly the technician can identify the source of the problem and correct it. for this action, you can ask some questions like:

What were you doing when the error occurred? What program were you operating that produced the error? What are the steps you take to reproduce the error? What time did you first notice the error? Did the error occur only once, consistently over a period of time, or only when you do a certain thing? Can you reproduce the error on a separate computer?

Support technicians get many requests during the course of the day, often at the same time, with varying levels of urgency, and these requests take time to resolve. So by this way you can get a better technical support.