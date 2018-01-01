Move Domain Without Any Downtime On Deluxe Web Site Hosting Plan

With a little-advanced planning, moving your domain to a new hosting company is a painless process. The approach outlined here will allow you to move any domain without downtime.

The basic steps are:

* Set up your new web hosting account

* If needed, transfer your domain

* Change your domain's name servers

* Cancel your old hosting account

The first step is to set up a new web hosting account. Pick a host that has the features, support, and cost that fit your budget. Follow their online sign-up process and set up the account.

Make sure you upload all your files to the new site before going on.

Step 1 can be completed in 1-24 hours.

The second step is to transfer your domain to a new registrar. I recommend this step IF your registrar and your hosting provider are the same company.

Step 2 will take 24 hours while the domain registries sort themselves out.

The third step is to change your name servers to the name servers of your new hosting provider. Simply log in to your domain registrar's control panel and update the nameservers to the ones provided to you by your new hosting company. This step will take the longest. If you want to be paranoid about it, wait at least 48 hours before going to the next step. The longer you wait for the better, but 72 hours should be safe enough.

