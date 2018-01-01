Domain Registration

A domain name is the name which you need to have before launching your website to the World Wide Web (www). It's same like you have to register your company before doing business. While choosing and registering your domain name there are lots of points which you need to know like what name will suits your business and will this name which you're going to take is beneficial for you? Generally people are not aware that there are lots of free features which you will get while registering your domains from the reputed domain name registrar. Also please take care that in the domain name registration process the Domain Registrant Administrative contact has to be your not of your vendor.

A domain name registry is a database of all domain names registered in a top-level domain. A registry operator, also called a network information center (NIC), is the part of the Domain Name System (DNS) of the Internet that keeps the database of domain names, and generates the zone files which convert domain names to IP addresses. Each NIC is an organization that manages the registration of Domain names within the top-level domains for which it is responsible, controls the policies of domain name allocation, and technically operates its top-level domain. It is potentially distinct from a domain name registrar.

You will get lots of free things with while registering domains. The free services with the new domain name registration are as:

FREE AUTO RENEW PROTECTION

Free Web Hosting , free blog, and free email.

Domain Forwarding & Masking

The most popular and commonly used domains are ‘.com', ‘.net' and ‘.org'. You also have choice of registering your country specific domains like yourcompany.in / yourcompany.co.in for India; yourcompany.co.uk for U.K. and others.

A domain name registrar is an organization or commercial entity, accredited by both ICANN and generic top-level domain registry (gTLD) to sell gTLDs and/or by a country code top-level domain (ccTLD) registry to sell ccTLDs; to manage the reservation of Internet domain names in accordance with the guidelines of the designated domain name registries and to offer such services to the public.

The first step to register a domain name is, to search if your desired domain name is available. If the domain name is not already registered by somebody else, it is considered to be available for registration. Once name is chosen, the next step to register domain would be to give your name and contact information to us. Also, a depending upon term for which we have to domain for you, there will be a registration fee. The complete process can be completed in less than 5 minutes. You can register domain for your personal or business website. These days with ever increasing Internet users, it is certainly important and necessary to have a website which will display your products or reach out to more number of users in different parts of the Globe.

A domain name is like an identification name which is there to indicate the ownership to that name on the web. It is a unique address through which your customers and friends find all the information about your services or about you. Once a domain registration is done under your name it can not be used by any other user. This becomes your permanent address and users can have access to all the information no matter where you are located. Domain names are also known as hostnames and each domain has a suffix attached to it.