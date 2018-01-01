Linux Dedicated Server Hosting

Web servers are computers which deliver Web pages. Every web server has an IP address and a domain name.

Dedicated Server

A dedicated server is a single computer in a network which is reserved for serving the needs of the network, such as – some networks require that one computer is set aside to manage communications between all the other computers.

Dedicated Server Features

Dedicated server provides a hosting solution which is uniquely yours. It provides you ultimate flexibility with full control over your server. It also offers you a choice of operating system and computer hardware. It ensures that your website will function optimally without any restrictions on traffic. Dedicated server is extremely secure and easy to manage. It provides a managed solution where a dedicated team of experts take care of your server maintenance for you. There are various dedicated service companies which offer the facility of instant provisioning, unlimited storage expansion with Storage on the Cloud, 24/7/365 Support, 99.9% Uptime, dedicated support and much more services. It provides free setup of new servers and up gradation, anti-spam and antivirus protection, high-bandwidth servers, robust SLA, managed firewall and many more options.

Dedicated Server Packages

A dedicated server offers various packages for beginners to professionals. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need & budget. It has dual power supplies, transit providers, best of breed technology and support for fibre and copper Gigabit connections.

Managed Dedicated Server Solutions

There are lots of companies which offer the best managed Dedicated Server Solutions which provide unbeatable heroic support. It is available with Linux or Windows operating systems. Its Dedicated Server Solutions has 24×7 proactive sonar monitoring and server secure hardening. They offer single processor, dual processor, and quad processor dedicated servers. You can also choose between core managed, self-managed, and fully managed plans and can receive the best support value for the bucks you are spending.

Linux

Linux was originally developed as a free operating system for personal computers & it is based on the Intel x86 architecture. However, it has been ported to more computer hardware platforms than any other operating system. Because of its dominance of Android or smartphones, Linux has become the largest installed base of all general-purpose operating systems. In its original form Linux is also the leading operating system on servers and other big ironic systems. Linux also runs on embedded systems whose operating system is mainly built into the firmware and is extremely tailored to the system. It also includes smartphone, tablet & computer which run Android and other Linux derivatives, TiVo and similar DVR devices, facility automation controls, network routers, televisions, video game consoles and smartwatches and many more.

Linux Operating System

Linux is a free and open source operating system which mainly used in servers and Supercomputers. Linux is a bundle of features of Windows and Mac OS X. It is open source; Linux distributions cater to different needs of different users.

Linux Dedicated Hosting Server Top Features

Linux Dedicated Hosting Server offers the facility of – full root access, Unlimited Traffic, latest generation processors & hard drives, maximum security, SSD storage, maximum security and many more. Linux Dedicated Hosting Server provider companies also provide the most recent generation of hardware.