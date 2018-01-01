Linux is a Unix-like computer operating system assembled under the model of free and open source software development and distribution. The defining component of any Linux system is the Linux kernel, an operating system kernel first released October 5, 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux system distributions may vary in many details of system operation, configuration, and software package selections.

Linux runs on a wide variety of computer hardware, including mobile phones, tablet computers, network routers, televisions, video game consoles, desktop computers, mainframes and supercomputers. Linux is a leading server operating system, and runs the 10 fastest supercomputers in the world. In addition, more than 90% of today's supercomputers run some variant of Linux.

Windows hosting is indeed quite popular, but the level of popularity of Linux hosting has been increasing steadily. The biggest reason behind this is of course the pricing, and at the same time Linux web hosting has been discovered to be quite secure and reliable too.

Basically, it all depends upon the functions you wish to incorporate in your website which decides which platform you should opt for whether windows or Linux. If you plan on developing your website and web applications based on ASP and .NET, you can’t dream of Linux web hosting, because there would be no compatibility between the two.

On the other hand, if you’re a developer who needs root level access to the web server and needs to execute Shell scripts, or just an ordinary website owner who wishes to host a traditional website with low-to-moderate level of complexity, there won’t be any problems with Linux hosting. Conversely, if you’re looking to set-up WordPress blogs, phpBB discussion boards and other software that run exclusively on Unix/Linux environment, Windows hosting may not be an ideal choice. Therefore, there’s always a trade-off while selecting the hosting platform and depending upon your needs, you should pick the one that meets all your requirements.

In general, UNIX and Linux hosting services are known to be the most stable, reliable, and secure web hosting platforms. However, it all depends upon your host. If a host who’s providing cheap Linux web hosting is hosting spammy websites on the same web server on which, your site is also hosted then there could always be chances of trouble. On the other hand, if your web host ensures that only genuine and informative websites are hosted on the web server, there are very low chances of any security issues arising even in few years time. Depending upon the features that you require, you should pick an appropriate affordable Linux hosting plan that comes with everything that you’re interested in. When you pick a Linux website hosting plan, you must not consider the features that you aren’t really going to use, and rather concentrate only on those things, which are going to be used frequently by you.

The top advantage of Linux web hosting is of course that it is Open Source and hence absolutely FREE.

Linux web hosting services are lot reliable and stable

Linux web hosts have the flexibility to use open source goodies.

Cons of Linux Hosting

Set-up and configuration is difficult in comparison to the Windows hosting. Linux Hosting can’t support Microsoft proprietary coding platforms like ASP .NET and some of the Microsoft FrontPage extensions and latest offerings. The user-interface is not as friendly as Windows.