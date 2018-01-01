StumbleUpon Marketing Strategies

StumbleUpon is a discovery engine (a form of web search engine) that finds and recommends web content to its users. Its features allow users to discover and rate Web pages, photos, and videos that are personalized to their tastes and interests using peer-sourcing and social networking principles.

The discovery engine is reportedly responsible for delivering more than half of all social media referral traffic in the U.S. – even more than Facebook and Twitter.

If a website receives a lot of traffic through StumbleUpon, what is the perceived value that traffic brings? If it’s truly organic and the user never intended to seek out the website or its product, it could mean a new customer. Though stumbles are based on the user’s interests, the process is still mostly random. Should you really build a marketing strategy based on random?

However, the reason for high bounce rates within Stumble Upon can be explained once you spend some time stumbling around. Many of the sites are out of date, poorly designed or lacking engaging content. Chances are your bounce rates are high no matter from where users gain access to it. While it’s easy to isolate the problem, fixing it will take longer.

If your content is good, Stumble Upon can regularly deliver you traffic, especially for content that is older. Additionally, links and posts on Facebook and Twitter must entice a user with words, and sometimes pictures, alone. Whereas with Stumble Upon, the user looks at the website without help from a tidy or clever summary statement or witty headline.

StumbleUpon doesn’t represent the Internet nor could it, if it tests each link and determines its popularity based on its performance. This strategy is similar to what Google Plus wants to be. Instead of blindly stumbling based on performance or interest,Google Plus hopes that you’ll discover content based on relationships or circles. The more content shared in your circle or the more people in your circle, the better odds your content has for discovery, even though you’re mining information based on links and comments, rather than the actual website.

