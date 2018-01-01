WordPress Web Hosting

“Wordpress” is a good option if we are looking for a free website provider for our new website. It is a system which is designed to manage the content and used all over the world. In fact, it is very popular on the web. If you’re WordPress hosting plan which offers the required disk space and bandwidth capacity, then it can host a network of blogs, and with one admin account, all the blogs can be administrated. Thus, we can say it is the best option to run many websites on the same hosting account.

There are so many web users who are stay connected with their friends or family members by regularly updating their status through Facebook, Twitter, and Orkut. However, there are some limitations in using these social media channels. To use them properly, a way of blogging is still the best choice. There are so many blogging platforms, and among them, WordPress is one of the most popular.

WordPress Features

It offers the facility of

Self-service knowledge base open 24/7

Live article search

Drag & drop article and category reorder

Article voting,

Layout options

List articles shortcode

Article & category widgets

Responsive design

Easy to install

Customization

High optimization for blogging

Custom as well as easy to switch themes

Allows users to re-arrange widgets without editing HTML or PHP code

Official support for MySQL only

Clean permalink structure

Custom URL

Perfect for SEO

Support for tagging

Highly intuitive UI and many more.

WordPress Wiki

A wiki is an application which provides you the collaborative modification and editing of its content by its users. When you create your website into a knowledge base or wikis, then anyone can edit the content on your website.

WordPress Wiki can transform your WordPress website into a fully functioning wiki and adds wiki pages to your WordPress blog. It is easy to use. You just need to simply follow the instructions in the installation and configuration guide.

WordPress is a free and open-source based on MySQL and PHP. It is installed on a web server, which is either a part of an Internet hosting service or a network host itself.

Its features include a template system and a plugin architecture. It is the most popular blogging system on the web, which is used by more than 60 million websites. WordPress was initially designed as a tool for blogging on the website. However, now a day’s it has been used for much more than just blogs. It is also used to create brochure websites, portfolios, large news sites, e-commerce websites, and much more.