READY-MADE WEBSITES

A website, also written as Web site, website, or simply site, is a set of related web pages containing content such as text, images, video, audio, etc. A website is hosted on at least one web server, accessible via a network such as the Internet or a private local area network through an Internet address is known as a Uniform Resource Locator. All publicly accessible websites collectively constitute the World Wide Web.

A Readymade website is a website which is made by someone else and sold to someone else who uses them. These websites are provided on the internet for free or by paying some premium.

Readymade websites are provided at affordable rates that are by paying premiums. These websites can be customized and one can choose a design to suit their needs. Some websites don’t sell just templates but deliver customized website at a price of a template.

One can choose from a variety of simple website layouts to fit their and their organization’s needs. Then one can adjust the layout to include one’s imagery and upload their new website to the internet. Then one can add functionality so that one can make text edits quickly and easily to their website whenever one wants. All this at a price that you can afford.

Features of a readymade website are:

A simple, affordable website. Provides a professional designer to build your website to completion and guide you through the process. Text that is easy to edit, update and manage yourself directly on your website.

A premium source low-cost Readymade Website Templates may include flash templates, flash intros, logo templates, osCommerce templates, website templates, design, HTML web templates, corporate identities and PHP-nuke themes.

Readymade websites offer — Document Transcript

There's a lot you can do with ready-made website templates and it can be completely changed to give a unique special design to your website. Here are the things you should look at doing when you purchase a template.

Add Your Logo

Change The Pictures

Customize the Colors of the Template

Customize the Navigation Links

Add a unique homepage

Add Scripts or Design Elements

Website builders and ready-made templates are a way for everybody to create a site even if he or she has absolutely no knowledge of HTML, coding, or design. They are a relatively simple and a relatively cheap solution to get a decent website fast. In a sense, they are a quick solution when a client wants a not so complex but good-looking site and when he or she doesn’t have the money, the time, or both to have a site created especially for him or her.