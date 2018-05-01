Insight into cPanel

For web maintenance, cPanel interface is easy to use. cPanel is primary control panel available nowadays. Even when a user is completely new to web hosting he can easily handle his website. With CPanel Hosting interface, a user will have complete control over the website. Looking for a good hosting package, CPanel can be a better indicator of the reliability of hosting provider. Most reliable web hosts provide web hosting plans powered by cPanel control panel. CPanel hosting plans support MySQL and PHP, Fantastico, FrontPage, and RVSkins.

With cPanel, a user will access many useful stats such as disk space and usage, subdomains through cPanel, bandwidth usage. A current version of cPanel is cPanel 11 or cPanel X, provides full control of each point of accountability. Another useful program Fantastico can be managed directly with cPanel. cPanel generally compresses many commands required to complete one task by single mouse click. cPanel is responsible to handle complicated tasks such as modify webpage content, password protection sections of websites or deleting a table from databases. These can be done easily by little inputs from end users. Webmasters require web building assistance, some hosting companies will provide cPanel with a wide range of online tools. These tools can be used to create, launch and configure their website.

Another control panels are available which restricts the ability of webmaster to manage his website for basic functions such as managing files, creating email addresses and adding subdomain names. CPanel offers more tasks allows access to more advanced functions such as MIME types, OpenPGP keys, con jobs, addon domains, Apache handlers, password protected directories and more. CPanel provides a regular program like add or remove email accounts, install different PHP/MySQL scripts, view website statistics, access online WebMail and more. Other functions of CPanel are auto-responder, subdomain, custom error pages, POP or default email account. MySQL database is created by users, PHPMyAdmin is used to manage databases, redirect a URL, install FrontPage extensions, redirect a URL, create an add-on domain, to a password-protect directory and FTP account is created. These arrays of programs will come with tutorials to provide assistance to users especially new customers to use CPanel to be easy.

CPanel is an incorporated program used to combine basic requirements to advanced users in a user-friendly platform. It will save much time and trouble to complete tasks manually. CPanel is linked directly to Fantastico enabling users to access a multitude of programs which are extremely useful to manage websites.