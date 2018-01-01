Xoops Web Hosting

Xoops hosting service is a preferred choice for most users. Xoops is a highly efficient and easy to use content management system. Xoops is the abbreviation for extensible Object Oriented Portal System. Xoops is basically content management software written in PHP and uses MYSQL database. It facilitates the creation of dynamic websites with advanced features incorporated as a part of it. XOOPS is the ideal tool for developing small to large dynamic community websites, intra company portals, corporate portals, weblogs and much more. Xoops is one of the most powerful CMS tools available. It's designed for the newbie’s yet it caters to the advanced users who require more functionality.

This means that you can create dynamic community websites, web blogs, and portals with this content management tool. Xoops can be installed on server host like Apache using MySQL database in the backend. After installation, web administrators will be able to create a dynamic website. Xoops comes with module administration system which provides complete flexibility for administrators. You can use the available modules at any time to install or uninstall Xoops.

Supported World-wide XOOPS was created and is maintained by a team of several hard-working volunteers working from all over the world. The XOOPS community has more than dozen official support sites around the world for support of non-English speaking users. – Multi-byte Language Support Fully supports multi-byte languages, including Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, etc. – Versatile Group Permissions System Powerful and user-friendly permissions system which enables administrators to set permissions by group. – Theme-based skin able interface XOOPS is driven by a powerful theme system. Both admins and users can change the look of the entire website with just a click of a mouse. There are also over 1000 themes available for download!