Top Domain Registrars

The IP address is a standard machine code and not easy to memorize, for that Domain Names were created to easily remembrance. They are helpful to identify and recognize the organization. On 15th March 1985, the first Internet domain name Symbolics.com registered after that millions of domain names jumped in the market. Buying Domain Name is now effortless but getting a domain name as per your choice in your budget is not an easy task. Domain registrars sell domains, and they appoint resellers, the user can directly register their domain name from the registrar or can buy from dealers.

Here’s a look at the most popular domain name registrars selling Domains in Bulk with Scheme.

Domain[dot]com

Enom ( Domain Provider )

Fast Growing Company offering many services Register, Transfer, Renew domains on new TLDs and existing TLDs. For domain resellers they have a bulk scheme for a register, renew, transferring domains and have different plans Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Also offering newest and most fashionable Domains Extensions (TLDs)

Go Daddy ( Hosting & Domain Provider )

Founded in 1997. One of an accepted reliable brand for users and resellers. Offers some hot services like Discount domain club where a user can become Go Daddy Auction Member and get alternative, affordable price on domain transfer, renewals, daily deals prices helps to buyers to watch fluctuation in prices, generating revenue through cash parking is also a new idea for users.

Tucows ( Domain Provider )

Best customer service with a comical name in the web hosting. It is not for those who want to buy a single domain because Tucows sell domain names in bulk. Tucows has unit OpenSRS for resellers the first wholesale platform for selling and integrating domain names.

Namecheap ( Hosting & Domain Provider )

Name is sufficient to know that they offer cheap domain registration. In Industry Company known for the lowest price and excellent service, Company has exciting offers, For reseller hosting – 1$ first month in that they can use and try WebHostManager to add, modify, manage and remove fully-fledged hosting accounts. WhoisGuard free subscription with every new domain registration, Comodo Positive SSL certificates with new domain registration on low price.

Network Solutions ( Hosting Domain Provider )

If you are looking best services and cost doesn’t matter for you then Network Solution is your choice, providing excellent solutions and services, a Special scheme for Friends & Family discounts on Web.com’s celebrating “Build It For Me” services, for a limited time..

Register.com ( Hosting & Domain Provider)

The well-known company over 15 years in the industry, managing millions of domain names. Place it as a leader in online small business tools. Company offering latest TLDs with all service includes domain name registration, domain name transfers, domain name renewal, domain expiration protection and domain privacy services.

