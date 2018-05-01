Small Businesses Can Be a Big Deal for Resellers in the Cloud Space



Small Businesses are private corporations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships. The term “Small Business” defines by different organizations in the context of no. of employees but generally it is mentioned, businesses ranging from less than 10 employees to thousand employees are mainly categorized as small to mid-sized companies otherwise they are termed as SMBs. According to the other methods, Small businesses can also be categorized as assets, sales, liabilities, purchases, net profit and others. These companies range from a very small store to e-commerce businesses.

In 2006, more than 18,000 small businesses possessing more than 500 employees constitute half of the total employees engaged in all the small businesses. SMBs want to lead themselves so they are focusing on the ways of cutting the costs and expansion of their capabilities. There are various ways and among this, one way is that they are moving their important functions to the cloud. Recently a study was conducted which predicted and showed the value $32 billion of the U.S. SMB Market in 2016 which is almost 20% growth rate occurred on year to year basis and also showed an increase of 25% in the adoption of the total global cloud services.

Use of Web hosting is becoming very popular among the large size businesses and so are small businesses. The small size companies are also having their websites in order to improve their competitive position and to host them; they are also using the hosting services of various web hosting companies.

Usage of the cloud services and products of the infrastructure by SMBs is expected to become almost double for the next few years and the reason behind this that these SMBs become more user-friendly with the concept of cloud and do not face in using the same. Now SMBs are looking for the cloud service companies as now they are moving several applications of business to the cloud. SMBs are the small size companies thus they operate more efficiently and focus on their main business, outsource functions of technology and in this context, they prefer the established organizations.

Resellers are having a great opportunity; they can open the new stream of revenue and expand their relationship with the existing customers. VARs, MSPs, SIs wants to expand their portfolio to use the cloud services and for the same, they are required to increase their revenue and improve their relationships with SMBs. Demand is rising very fast within the SMB market for the different kinds of cloud services;

(IAAS) Infrastructure as a service- From the study, it is known that safety, IaaS server backup, and services related to a database is used by 40% of the SMBs. Those are in the need of a robust database find the web hosting solutions which are flexible via a reasonable and convenient way so as to store a large amount of data in offsite without considering the issue of maintenance of the server. In the SMBs market, there are some rapidly growing sectors such as Security services, anti-malware, anti-spyware, anti-virus, and e-mail safety solutions.

(SAAS) Software as a service Apps- Social media platform used by no. of SMBs as a tool for marketing and access productivity apps such as Dropbox on the regular basis. SMB’s feel more comfortable with the cloud services, they started to embrace platforms of CRM such as Salesforce.com and other solutions related to business intelligence. These tools are accessed via laptops and desktops in the office and also on the mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

Cloud services are used by SMBs for increasing the capabilities of the communication and for consolidating the infrastructure for more efficiency and integration on one platform. E-mail and hosted private branch exchange (PBX) phone services are included in the applications but Unified Communications-as-a-Service solutions attract the market towards themselves. It delivers audio/video conferencing, telephone, messaging, presence technology, and email more over an IP network.