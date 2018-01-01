File Hosting Service Online Data Storage

What is File Hosting?

File hosting service is one that is solely intended for hosting user files. It denotes that only user data is stored for internet and related services. It may belong either to one or numerous users and is later retrievable by FTP or HTTP. The data is kept for a very long period of time or until they are no longer used, Data can include a wide range of software, images, instruction manuals, videos, audio, data files, e-books etc. There are diverse providers like MediaFire, RapidShare, ShareFile, YouSendIt Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Minus, SkyDrive and SugarSync, who offer free hosting services or with monthly/annual fees.

File hosting service is also identified as online file storage. Not everyone can provide for data storage and retrieval. It can be further categorized into many sub-services, including:

Software File Hosting: used by freeware authors to provide software (usually hosted on best dedicated servers) and for marketing purposes. The natural snag with free downloads is the sizeable bandwidth cost. Personal File Storage: It is aimed at private individuals. like network storage system, it is intended to store personal data and file back up. The files are password protected and accessible through FTP or HTTP. Paid users can even share data with approved users or share them publicly. One-click hosting: Different one-click hosting services are offered for storing data. They are offered through web-based applications and allow users to upload or download with just one click, often for free. Since most of the URL’s are predictable, they permit potential misuse of the service. Content caching: Companies with a key Internet presence that come across bandwidth congestion issues may use services dedicated in distributing cached or static content. Storage: Most storage services offer space on a per-gigabyte basis – some for free, depending on advertising revenue. Some make use of a software download which makes file available on servers which have that particular software installed. Retrieving files can be done through any browser. Whereas, some offer unlimited storage with file size limit. File sync and sharing services: File syncing and sharing services are hosting services which allow users to create special folders on servers or mobile devices that appear to be the same folder regardless of which computer is used to view it. Files are normally accessible through a website and mobile apps, and can be easily shared with others to view or collaborate. Dropbox and Google Drive are such providers.Nowadays, colocation is in rage due to time and cost savings that can be realized by using shared data centre. With IT and communications facilities in safe, secure hands, telecommunications, internet, ASP and content providers, as well as enterprises, enjoy less latency and the freedom to focus on their core business. It is mainly used for avoiding disaster , offsite data backup and business stability. File hosting services may be used as a means to hand out or share files without permission of the copyright owner. In such cases when one individual uploads a file to a file hosting service, which others can then download, the legal verdict can be very varied.

