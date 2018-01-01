Host SAMP Server

Ways of Hosting a SAMP Server Successfully

In the 21st century, the internet has become one of the most useful inventions and a gift of scientific advancement and technology. Gaming industry has also been equally influenced by the internet. The internet has undoubtedly changed and enhanced the whole gaming experience. Now With the help of internet, like-minded gamers all around the world can build their own gaming community and can host and play games with players all around the world.

A variety of games have become popular over these past few years and therefore gamers have also been divided based on their choice of games. However, we know that at times due to bad internet connection or internet traffic there may be a delay or obstruction in having a smooth gaming experience. Therefore gamers often prefer to use their own game server for playing their favorite game. However, these servers may be free or paid depending on their requirements and choice of the gamers who are renting them. Public server often allows lesser control over private game server. However, private servers are known to be more costly.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Multiple player (SAMP)

For an instance, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is one of the most popular games of the decade. Since its release almost a decade back in 2004, this game has reportedly sold more than 27 million copies worldwide. Therefore the popularity of this game is unquestionable and cannot be denied. Apart from that, this game also remains the best selling Playstation2 game of all time.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is an action-adventure game that is played in the open world environment. The game is based on the fictional US state of San Andreas and follows a plot and a storyline. The plot is said to be inspired by a couple of real life events also.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is played from a third-person perspective and the players can interact with the game world during leisure. This game is available in both single player and Multiplayer format. Therefore a lot of gamers have chosen to play the San Andreas Multiple player (SAMP) using game server. Now the main confusion among majority of the new gamers is regarding how to host a SAMP server.

Steps Involved

There are indeed various methods of hosting a SAMP server. However if we want to setup a SA-MP server on our computer that we host, we can do it in the following ways:

1. First we’ll download the SA-MP Windows or Linux server depending on the operating system we are using.

2. After downloading we should extract the files to a folder called “samp”. After that we should put that folder inside our San Andreas Installation folder.

3. Inside the folder that we have just created, we will open the server.cfg file and change our password by deleting the predefined text “changeme” and putting our new password there and saving it.

4. After that we will click Samp- server.exe then open SA-MP and add our server to favorites by clicking the add server icon in the favorites tab.

5. After that we will type in our IP address then add: 7777 after our IP address.

6. After adding the server we will click connect and get connected to our own server.

Conclusion

After following these above steps, SAMP server can be hosted and downloaded easily. In a nutshell, these servers are becoming popular due to the popularity of the game.