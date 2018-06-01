Feedburner web feed management provider

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Feedburner

FeedBurner is a web feed management provider founded in 2003 and launched in 2004. It was founded by Dick Costolo, Eric Lunt, Steve Olechowski, and Matt Shobe. It was acquired by Google Inc.on June 3, 2007. It acts as an RSS, which control and checks the quality and also play the role of tracking assistant and professional distribution. RSS is a web technology which allows you to handle different programs on your website (blog) and capture your content.

What services are provided by Feedburner?

Feedburner provides management tools, and custom RSS feeds to bloggers, podcasters, and other publishers who post their content on the web. The services which are provided by Feedburner to publishers include voluntary advertising system and traffic analysis. It allows other software to interact with it by offering web service application programming interfaces (APIs). It is an add-on service for your blog and tracks those people who subscribe to your blog using RSS. It also captures the RSS feed which is created by your blog automatically and provide it with a new address and other nerdy goodies.

Why is Feedburner good?

Feedburner is useful and a very successful service thus, it is owned by Google. It may take your RSS feed and services to hundreds and thousands of people who subscribe to it, and due to this, your server does not face any problem.

It also allows you to have access or a view of statistics of no. of people subscribing to your RSS feed and the articles which are clicked on them inside your RSS feed. It also provides you with statistics on the no. of ads insert inside your RSS feed, as it allows you for the same.

It also standardizes non-standard technical setups which you have in your RSS feed and it may do in the way in which your webmaster or services have set up your feed output and allow only all types of RSS reader to read it.

Feedburner may also convert audio, images or videos contained by your blog post to standard media inside your RSS feed so that user can access the audio, pictures and can also use them inside feeds, which you may provide to various platforms like iTunes.

It also allows you to put your feed through itself and thus it allows to create a standard which can be accepted or redistribute it to other people also.

Another advantage of using Feedburner is that it is free and it is a guarantee.

Feedburner also provides you with several ways to subscribe to your blog and allow you to access no. of people who have taken decisive action to follow your website.

Feedburner has a great importance for bloggers because it provides multiple options like e-mail to your users to subscribe and also give you social proof.

It also offers you the opportunity to modify your feeds such as modify post headings, branding and to ping various feed-reading services after you have published your posts.

Feedburner also combines Google Adsense to monetize your RSS feeds. Next, it is a good tool for the web publishers.

What problems are faced by Feedburner?

The technical problem faced by the Feedburner is that the number of subscribers is reduced from being reported for the blogs using the service. This is not a technical problem, but it is connected with one specific RSS reader or client.

What are feeds?

To distribute the content or matter of whether large or small websites in a proper and effective way, feeds are the only way to do the same. It allows you to have a subscription to the updates which are made on a daily basis and given through news, e-mail or web portal in an automated system. It also allows content given on the website to be packed into “widgets,” “gadgets,” mobile devices, and other bite-sized technologies that allow you to display blogs, podcast, and major news/sports/weather or whatever headlines anywhere on the site.

What type of feeds is supported by Feedburner?

Here comes the feeds supported by feedburner are RSS 0.90, 0.91, 0.92, 0.93, 0.94, 1.0, 2.0, and Atom.

Is there any file size limit of feed?

Yes, the feeds which are having a size larger than 512K is not accepted by the feed burners. Mostly feed is not larger than 512K but there are few publishing tools which generate their source feeds with no limit.