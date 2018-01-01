The Process of Implementing a Web Site

Process of implementing a Web site

Building a web site and the process which are included during creating and designing a web site are called web designing process. Web designing process is nothing but it is a step by step process of web site designing. Web site designing process is nothing but it is a planning and creating a web site design. A web design process is documented outline process of designing a web site and to complete the web design project. The web designing process is division and categorization of work.

When building a web site there is a process that most designers use. This process covers all the steps from deciding on a web site to building it and putting them live. While all of the steps are important, the amount of time you spend on them is up to you. Some designers prefer to plan a lot before building while others spend little or no time on marketing. But if you know what the steps are you can decide which ones you don't need.

The points that should always be remembered:

What is the PURPOSE of a web site?

Knowing the purpose of the web site will help you set goals for the site as well as help determine your target audience. Goals are useful for most web sites as it helps you measure how the site is performing, and whether it is worth expanding and improving the site.

Start PLANNING the web site design

Your design plan should include:

Details about the information architecture

The planned structure of the web site

A site map of the pages to be designed and built

And technical details like: if scripts or Ajax will be used, whether there will be a server-side language like PHP in use.

After planning comes design part of the web site:

This is where most of us start to have fun with the design phase of the project. While you can jump right into your editor now, I recommend you still remain outside of it and do your design in a graphics program or even on paper first.

Create the Site CONTENT:

Content are what people come to your site for. This can include text, images, and multimedia. By getting at least some of the content ready ahead of time, you can more easily start building the site. Your web site must have rich text, quality graphics and also multimedia.

Start building the web site:

If web site designers has done a good job to planning and designing web site, then building the HTML and CSS will be easier. And for many of us, this is the best part.

HTML : this is the basis of your web site, and if you learn nothing else, you should learn HTML.

CSS : Once you know HTML, CSS helps you create the design you planned. And CSS is easy to learn.

CGI

JavaScript

PHP

Databases

Testing your web site is critical both throughout the building phase and after you’ve gotten it built. While you’re building it, you should preview your pages periodically to make sure your HTML and CSS are working correctly.

The best web sites are changing all the time. The owners pay attention to them and add new content as well as keeping the existing content up-to-date. Plus, eventually you will probably want to do a redesign, to keep the design up-to-date as well.



Before we start talking about the process of implementing a website we need to understand following terms or we can say we should know the definitions of following things for implementing a website to start with lets look on the definition of web site.

What is a web site?

When we talk about website we can say that it is a collection of web pages the web pages are related to the topic on which are web site is based on the content which it comprises of can be in the form of text, images, video, audio, etc. For hosting a web site we need at least one web server, accessible via a network such as the Internet or a private local area network through an address just like we have addresses for different places in a similar way a web site has its own internet address known as Uniform Resource Locator (URL).

Uniform Resource Locator

The URLs of the pages manages them into a hierarchy, although hyperlinking between them conveys the reader’s perceived site structure and guides the reader’s navigation of the site which generally includes a home page with most of the links to the site’s web content, and a supplementary about, contact and link page.

Now for implementing a web site first we need to design a web site and how it is done lets take a look on it

Web site Design

For designing a web site a user has to cover the following aspects or areas like interface design, user experience design and search engine optimization. Design involves what the visitor sees on your website. There are various templates which are known as website templates that are web pages designed by professional web designers that are sold to others for their use. They are generally have dummy content used as a placeholder so you can see what will be the final page is like. It is a very easy way to create a web page. So we can either use the pre defined templates or we can give it to the professionals to deign it according to are needs for implementing a website.

Web Site Title

Our website should have a name or title so that to represent the theme or the basic content are website comprising of. This is known as Web Site title. The Web Site title appears across the top of every page of a site. The Web Site title might be the name of your company or organization, or a brief introduction of the site, or a combination of the two. It is an important piece of

information for search engines in ranking your website, so it can be a good idea to include the better keywords for which people may be searching for as part of your website’s title- subject to what will fit well in the display.

If you are unable to design your own web site then there are various Web Site Designers in the market which we can say are the architect of your web site and also implement their own designs through programming. The most important task of a web designer is the creative design of web pages. Designers tend to be excellent in working with graphics software, like Photoshop and languages like javascript, which can animate graphics. Depending upon the needs of the client, a web designer may also write content for pages, though sometimes they merely edit and program content that clients provide.

Now in the process of implementation of a web site after we have completed with the web designing, web title, its URL part we need a space for our site on the internet which is provided by web hosting services.

What is Web Site hosting ?

Web hosting is an Internet hosting service that allows are website to be accessible via the World Wide Web. Web hosting are provided by companies that provide space on a server owned or leased for use by clients, as well as providing internet connectivity, typically in a data center. Web hosting companies can also provide data center space and connectivity to the Internet for other services located in their data center, called collocation.

The above mentioned steps should be considered by a user when we are talking about how one can implement a web site.