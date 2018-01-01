Virtual Hosting is also known as Shared Web Hosting, where you are sharing the physical server and a single set of software applications with other users. An advantage to Virtual Hosting is that you have a powerful, reliable, and professionally managed server without having to have advanced technical skills, making it ideal for an individual, small business, or even a beginner webmaster.

The disadvantage of Virtual Hosting is that you are sharing the server with other users, which are configured and controlled by an administrator, not you. So basically you have your hands tied behind your back because you have to contact the administrator every time you have to adjust or change your configuration settings Virtual Private Servers

A Virtual Private Server is a single server that is partitioned at the root into multiple dedicated servers. This allows you to share the cost of the network connectivity, hardware, and system maintenance with other hosting customers while maintaining your flexibility and freedom.

The real advantage of Virtual Private Servers is that they allow you to have complete control and they have the security advantages of a dedicated server at the fraction of the cost. You have access to the virtual root, Telnet, web configuration files, and full CGI-BIN access. I can\'t forget to mention that you also have access to your password, aliases file and send mail configuration file.

There is one disadvantage with Virtual Private Servers, you need to have some programming knowledge to control and configure the settings. Which one is right for you? Well, that all depends on you and the size of your network.

If you have or plan on having just one website and have absolutely no programming knowledge, then Virtual Hosting is the recommended and economical way for you to go.

If you have a larger network that requires multiple websites and you have some programming knowledge, then a Virtual Private Server is ideal for you. You can host up to 50 websites on a Virtual Private Server account, instead of having multiple Virtual Hosting accounts, which is not as economical.

When it comes time to get a web server, make sure that the server fits your needs and that it supports the essential software for a prosperous online business.