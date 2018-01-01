INTERNET DOMAIN NAME REGISTRATION

A domain name is your address on the Internet. Like any address, it is important for the success of your business that you use, promote and protect it so that customers can find you easily. More than this, your domain name is your online-identity and brand – your customers won't just know you as Your Company Inc., they will know you as “yourcompany.com”.

Domain names were developed to make it easy for people to find things on the Internet. Computers find each other by using a set of numbers called an IP Address (IP is an acronym for Internet Protocol), these look like 69.72.214.243. The Domain Name System (DNS) is a set of software and a computer that translates domain names into their matching IP addresses and vice versa.

The domain name must conform to Standard rules for domain names:

Only characters in the range of A to Z, 0 to 9 and hyphen are allowed.

Names cannot begin or end with a hyphen.

The maximum length is 63 characters (exclusive of the .com, .org, .net portion).

You can get a Domain name registered from one of the Domain name registrars. The pricing for Domains varies from registrar to registrar. Some registrars dupe their customers by charging exorbitant fees for domain registration. Sometimes they charge $ 35 per year. Some others can offer you the same domain at $ 7.99. It does not matter which registrar you choose to get your domain registered. As ultimately the domain records are going to be held by the registry.

A domain name is a combination of two or more words. The last word is called “Top Level Domain”. A Top-Level Domain (TLD) is the suffix that is attached to the end of a domain name. For instance, in the domain name, netlynx.com, “.com” is the TLD. Generic Top Level Domains (gTLD) such as .com, .org, .net, can be registered by anybody. To the left of TLD comes “Second Level Domain”(SLD). E.g. in ‘netlynx.org', netlynx is the second level domain; ‘.com' is the TLD. One can also have ‘domains.netlynx.com’; here ‘domains' is called the host name or “Third Level Domain”.

Domain Registration is the term used to describe the process of acquiring a domain name from a domain name registrar.

Any entity such as Individuals, Organizations, ISPs, Corporate, Resellers, etc in any type of profession can register a domain to get recognition on the Internet.

You can register a domain name from a minimum of one year to a maximum of ten years.