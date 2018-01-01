Website builders are tools that allow the construction of websites without manual code editing. They fall into two categories: on-line proprietary tools provided by web hosting companies, typically intended for users to build their private site; and software which runs on a computer, creating pages off-line and which can then publish these pages on any host.

On-line website builders typically require customers to sign up with the web hosting company. Some companies provide examples of what a fully functional website made with their website builder looks like. The range of services varies anywhere between creating basic personal web pages or social network content (Widgets) to making complete business/e-commerce websites, either template based or – on the more flexible platforms – totally design free.

The main advantage of an online website builder is that it is quick and easy to use, and does not require any experience. Often a website can be built and be up and running live on the Internet quickly. Technical support is usually provided, as are how to video and help files. This makes online website builders ideal for the beginner.

Sites are generally created using either HTML or Adobe Flash. HTML is a standard format supported by all browsers. Flash has a growing popularity, mainly since it has overcome some limitations such as not being seen by web crawlers such as Google and Yahoo, and thus being indexed. Flash is more resource intensive than HTML. HTML tools are divided into those that allow editing of the source code and those who only have a WYSIWYG mode.

Examples of online website builders are

BaseKit : BaseKit is an Internet-based website design service, allowing W3C code compliant websites to be built using a Photoshop file as a design template, overlaid with various ‘widgets' to perform various popular functions such as inserting text, RSS feeds, Twitter feeds and videos. The intention of the software is to allow a web designer to create a visually engaging and functional website without a detailed knowledge of CSS or other code languages. uCoz : uCoz is a free web hosting with built-in content management system. The modules of uCoz CMS can be used together to build a fully featured website, or separately, e.g. as an online shopping platform, blog, webforum etc. Wix : This tool is the right choice for those developers who want their websites to be looked and functions the way they want. It is a free online that allows you to build your own Flash website. The interesting factor is that no any design or programming experience is needed to use it. This drag-and-drop Wix editor allows you to create any kind of content like backgrounds, blogs, widgets and even entire websites and the content created by WIX can be embeded into any social networks easily. Weebly : This has to be one of the best places to get yourself either a free website or blog and whatever your need for a website is, Weebly will allow you to create it. There are now more than 6 million people that use Weebly for either personal or business use and the results are great. Hosting is included and it uses a powerful drag and drop interface.

Other then these there are many more online website builders.