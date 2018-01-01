DOMAIN & WEB HOSTING: INTERNET FOR BEGINNERS

Every computer has a numeric address that is unique just like a phone number. Since the numbers are difficult to remember, Domain Name System (DNS) is identified. The string of numbers, also known as IP address means Internet Protocol. With DNS, one can locate the server on the internet. DNS decode the IP addresses into distinctive alphanumeric addresses called domain names. These are fairly easy to remember. For example, to visit sitegeek.com, remembering its IP address 72.55.153.17 is far difficult than typing www.sitegeek.com.

www identifies with a browser with the World Wide Web interface. www.siteeek.com is called the domain name. A domain name can be unchanged even if a website is moved to a different host as DNS can point an existing domain name to a new IP address.

Registering a domain name is another process. After selecting the top-level domain, the seller is required to be ascertained. Domain names have two divisions: the characters before the last dot in the domain name and the characters after it. The part following the last dot is called the extension. The part to the left of the dot is called the second-level domain/ the label. With this, the users are able to associate the website with the name of the company or the type of services it provides. Internet domain Registrar selection comes next wherein the number of years of registration is determined. Most registrars offer 1 to 10 years of registration periods, often topped with discounts for longer periods.

It is significant to make a note that there is a recognized registrar of record for every registered domain name, even if the registration transaction is performed via a reseller. If the desired domain name is not available, one can modify second-level part of the domain name.

If the desired domain name is already registered then the customer may acquire the right to register it from the current registrant. It involves bidding or auction process. However, this process can be time-consuming and intricate. An easy way out is to use WHOIS database and find out the registrant of a domain name that is desired.

The web-hosting is much like the space that is rent for business purpose. It is not merely spaced itself but web hosts provide easy installation with apps like Fantastico. Without the hosting services, the domain does not have a web presence.

Concluding, a site visitor goes to a domain name which translates into server IP address. Then the server sends a user to site files which browser represents as “web-page.”

Types of Web Hosting

Different types of web hosting meet different needs of websites and customers: Shared Web Hosting, Website Builder, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Hosting and VPS.