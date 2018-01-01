Nowadays traditional media change into new media. As everyone love to live in this high-tech world why children should be lagging behind?Adults think that it affects the studies on children, their grades get affected, impact on the health of the children, but can you think that why we play games.

Game is a physical or mental activity that has some rules and regulation, gives you pleasure and engaged in for diversion.

Game help us to trap into positive emotions like curiosity, positivity, creativity,and even love: Emotions stay with us upto 24hours.

When we play social games, it helps us to learn how we cooperate with others in real lives.

When we succeeded in any game, we are more likely to set an ambition goal for ourself.

Playing gives people a sense purpose, and winning them makes them feel heroic.

Increase your concentration power also.

Visual abilities: Individual, who play action games requires the player constantly move from one part to another this improves the process of incoming visual information more efficiently.

Excessive amount of anything is not good there should be some limits or borders but there are disadvantages also like eyes strain, damaged eyesight, headaches.

Game server hosting

The game servers are particular servers used for online games, which include video games played over the internet. The server convey enough data to connected with clients so that they maintain accurate version of the game. They also receive and process each player input. Players must connect to the server with separate client programs in order to interact with the game.

Features of game server hosting

Key features a game hosting site needs are

Storage: Access up to 20gbps because games need large amount of space.

Large bandwidth: Because the amount of data coming from all the clients connected to the game server.

Selecting the perfect game server hosting can be a tough situation. SiteGeek, the Consumer Reports of web hosting, has provided us with statistics of the top 3 game server hosting companies.

Gameservers: The cost of web hosting starts from $3.45/month and has an uptime of 100%. So far, the company has hosted around 29 websites.

Conclusion

Gaming can remove people from the real world and cause parts of your brain to be fresh and healthy. Every middle-class child is playing smart phone apps, video games, and computer games. So choose good hosting company gives you a better facility or plans.