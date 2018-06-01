Submission Services on Major Search Engines

Submission Services

The use of automatic Submits tools for the major search engines and directories may not be desirable. If you submit to some search engines incorrectly your pages could actually be deleted permanently from their index or directory. At the same time, you may find manual submissions too time-consuming.

Experts have suggested that you use software that submits pages as if you were doing it by manually. TopDog, Web Position Gold and Submit Wolf Pro are good choices. Some others are: CommandoPro Submission Software, Add Web Site Promoter, VSE Be Found (Mac), Submission 2000.

Be very careful in selecting the company or service that you hire for search engine optimization if you do not wish to do it yourself.

Human Categorization – Submission Services

Human Categorization, as the name suggests, is a categorization of websites by human beings. Search Engine employees categorize different websites into regional listings. Websites that are more relevant to a specific country are listed in that edition of the Search Engine. Hence, for a French edition, a search would mainly list documents from France. This eliminates the problem mentioned above. The only caveat being that the whole process is manual.

Directories such as Yahoo, LookSmart, and Open Directory make use of this process.

URL Search – Submission Services

One can use specific search strings in most search engines to find if your URL is included in their index and also to see how many pages are thus indexed. These search strings have been identified and compiled by some useful resources on SEO.

For searching the pages from your URL in Google, for example, insert the following search string in Google search:

allinurl:yourcompanyname.com/webmasters/meta.html (this depends on the index pages of your site). In the Yahoo, directory use the command u:yourcompanyname.com to find the listings for this URL. There are similar, but specific search strings applicable to each search engine.

Again checking the search engine for your URL is a good way to check what that search engine has indexed. Thus through spider spotting and URL checking you have evaluated and confirmed the effectiveness of your actions on submission and indexing activities.

Spider spotting – Submission Services

The effectiveness of your efforts in submitting your pages for listing on search engines can be monitored and evaluated by two methods: spider spotting and URL check.

Spiders from search engines that visit your site and crawl pages leave some unique trace marks in your access log. This can tell you whether a spider has visited or not, what pages they have visited and also the frequency or duration of their visit.

The best way to identify spider visits is by finding out which visitors asked for the file robots.txt from your site. Only spiders make such a request, as this file is an indication to them to avoid covering the page in question. So the first thing a crawler would do is to check for this file. If you see the access log and analyze it using some convenient software, you would be able to spot all the visits that were initiated with this request. Then one can spot the hostname and relate that to major search engines. Host names are related to the search engine company's name (it is the name of the site that hosts the spider). Another name that is used to identify such visits is the agent or browser names used by respective search engines. Get a list of hostnames and agent names from available resources (these names tend to change often) and also develop your own intuitive list by searching your access logs for all occurrences of known engine, host or agent names. Concentrate only on the top engines; though you may find several other smaller and less known search engines visiting your site. Pay attention to not only the total number of visits but to the activity pattern for each of the recent visits to actually judge how many pages they covered. This is a very good way of ensuring if submissions have worked or if other inducements such as links from other sites have worked or not. This also helps you to distinctly evaluate the effectiveness of submission, indexing and page ranking characteristics of your site. Some examples of hostnames and agent names are as below:

• AltaVista: hostname may have altavista.com within its name; an agent is often called Scooter

• Excite hostname may have atex or excite.com and agent name is Architextspider.

• Inktomi agent and host names have inktomi.com and Slurp are often used as the agent name.

• Lycos uses lycos.com within its hostname and Lycos Spider is often part of the agent name.

Regional Interface – Submission Services

Regional Interface is nothing but a translated version of the main Search Engine. Many Search Engines have interfaces in different languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese etc. However, the only difference between these regional interfaces and the main version of the Search Engine is that the language used on the interface is not English. In other words, if you search using a keyword on both the interfaces, the listings are exactly the same.

Regional Interfaces are aimed at an audience that does not understand English.

Search Engine Regionalization – Submission Services

Almost all Search Engines serve different countries. Search Engines do list content from other countries but most of the content that is listed is either US or UK dominated content.

With this in mind, most popular Search Engines have started deploying regional editions that serve only a specific country.