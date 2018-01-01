CubeCart hosting

CubeCart is a free-to-use e-commerce software solution, designed to allow individuals and businesses sell tangible and digital goods online. CubeCart is not open source software, although the full source code is available at no cost, and the custom licensing model allows for customization of the code. CubeCart is encoded and licensed by the cubecart support team. For this reason, cubecart is by far one of the most secure shopping cart systems. These days you can find innumerable powerful features that can help a great deal in the successful online trading of your business. You can easily make changes to the look of your store that matches concurrently with your company's branding. All this is possible through the powerful HTML template system by CubeCart.

CubeCart's solutions are well-known worldwide for their robustness, flexibility, and affordability. Further, they are supported not alone by profitable ventures but many enthusiasts who are keen to share their views and experiences.

There're many third party communities or companies who are dedicated to cubecart module development, no matter if it's commercial or non-commercial, you always find the solution to enable some expected functions. CubeCart also enabled currency exchange function, it will auto calculate the actual amount based on the local currency.

I think the biggest disadvantage using cubecart is the upgrade fee and you have to pay in order to remove the copyright messages. But since you can every support from cubecart team, the payment is worthy if you're not quite familiar with the cubecart system. Generally speaking, cubecart is secure and “out of the box” powerful shopping cart as their website already said.

Their official site already recommended Web hosting cheap. Since CubeCart only requires PHP and MySQL, it's really not a problem for many other hosting companies to support cubecart, we do recommend from top list to ensure your cubecart store always up and stable. Except Web hosting cheap, Arvixe is our most recommended company for cubecart hosting.