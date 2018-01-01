Domain Protection

Domain name means website name or an identity of your site or the internet like pink city, Ananova, CPWebhosting, etc. When we create our mail id, it is made up of two names. One is a username and next is your domain name, on which you have created your mail id. For, e.g., webmaster@cpwebhosting.com is the e-mail address which comprises username- webmaster and domain name- cpwebhosting. We have seen the names of a website like pinkcity.com, ananova.com, and cpwebhosting.com; all are the names of a site, or you can say URL (Uniform resource locator) of a site, we can also say that these are the domain name.

Domain hacking:

Before answering this question, and how you can make your domain safe, first of all, I think you must understand…”What is domain hacking”.

Domain hacking states the hacking of the contents of your website or domain by hackers, leading to misuse of the site by unknown, which create several problems for the owner of the site like leakage of confidential information which affect the efficiency of your business.

According to Wikipedia Domain Hacking is defined as

A domain hack is an unconventional domain name that combines domain levels, especially the top-level domain (TLD), to spell out the full “name” or title of the domain. In this context, the word hack denotes a clever trick (as in programming), not an exploit or break-in (as in security).

Now to answer the question given above, you also understand that your domain name is not 100% safe, but by adopting several ways, we might make our domain or website 80% safe from hackers.

A first way is that never click on a link or open an attachment, which comes in your e-mail and asking you to click on it to win prize, gold, silver or any other attractive thing. These links or attachments are usually malware or phishing emails containing matter which is having spelling mistakes and grammatical errors and thus are easy to spot.

If you are having multiple e-mail accounts or other social networking accounts like on Facebook, twitter, linked-in, G-mail, Yahoo, etc., always keep different passwords on different sites, so if one account’s password hacked, then other account data will remain safe.

Your website contains valuable information such as few links, photos, videos, text, etc. From both owner of the site and customers, and to protect the same, and it is advisable to use anti-virus software, which can safeguard the data from viruses, worms, Trojan-horse, etc.

If you get social media invitations (such as a Facebook friend or LinkedIn connection requests) from people you don't know, then don’t accept the request of strangers and say no to them, because these people are maybe hackers or attackers.

Never share your confidential information like your bank account no., credit card no. etc.on social media sites like Facebook, Orkut, Twitter, Chatwoo, as they meant for a social purpose and they are not very safe, so think before you tweet and share any information.

With the emerging trend of E-commerce, there are so many companies, which provide you the facility of online shopping but all are not secure so, only shop online on secure sites.

You are advisable to ignore pop-ups, which occurs at the time of downloading and trick a user into verifying something, as they contain malicious software.

To make your domain safe from hackers, you are advised to use encryption software and beware of public WI-Fi. If you choose to do banking online on public WI-Fi, then very confidential information you are transferring and in this case, we advise either using encryption [software] or only using public WI-Fi for data which you're happy to be public – and that shouldn't include social network passwords.”

To protect your domain safe and secure from the hackers, you should have more than one e-mail account like one personal account for shopping or e-mail and other for professional purpose or your bank account. It is advisable to run more than one email account because if one account hacked, then you’re all data will not going to hack, as you are running more than one e-mail account.

Another way is to add DNS or domain name system service which redirect you if you attempt to access a malicious site, converts a web address into IP address as providing some security across all the devices that do not support security software.

If your email or other account offers, then with entering your password, enter a verification code also which you receive by SMS to your phone. It prevents a hacker to access your account, because he might crack your password, but not the verification code.

Another way is to lock your phone and tablet devices, which ultimately provide you protection.

The last thing by which you can safe is to remember you're human after all. Human error is still the primary reason for being hacked.