WordPress themes most common problem

WordPress is a great tool for creating blogs. It works well most of the time, it offers automatic updates, and it offers the numerous benefits of open source software.

When most people think about WordPress themes, they think of graphics. How good does the theme look? Will the theme make my business stand out? Will the theme help me feel good when people see my website? The fact is, none of this will matter if your theme is preventing your audience from finding your site.

The problems that arise with WordPress themes are:

Widgets not enabled: Widgets are dynamic blocks of code that usually appear in the sidebars of your Website. They make it possible to add polls, list recent comments, place ads, etc. If your Theme isn’t Widget enabled then you lose out on these features and if you want anything in your sidebars you have modify your theme’s php files directly. No comment template: Most themes show comments on Posts but some don’t allow the option of Comments on Pages. Even if the box is checked to “Allow Comments” on the Discussion tab when editing a page – these themes won’t show them. No landing page templates: I don’t know of a Theme in existence that does this out of the box. I always have to add custom pages to the theme manually later on — it would be a great feature for a theme to include some alternate page templates to use for landing pages. Bad HTML: Clean HTML is important for the performance and function of your site, not to mention how Google looks at your site. Too much JavaScript loading: Some WordPress themes love to load every Javascript library in existence and implement a ton of unnecessary JavaScript. This can make your site sluggish or downright slow. Poor HTML formatting: Even some of the best looking free themes out there haven’t taken into consideration the formatting of text. Most of them have a bizarre way of handling bullet lists, <code> blocks and blockquotes. They don’t get line spacing at all and sometimes use bizarre colors and fonts for headers.

WordPress Themes Most common Problems

WordPress:-

WordPress is a free, open-source personal publishing system that enables us to create a complex blog or web blog, on our site easily. It is written in PHP and MYSQL database. Webpress is easy to develop and can integrate a personal or professional blog on our site as because it provide in-built administrative tools and stylish design features.

WordPress Themes:-

A WordPress Themes is a set of files that provide the look and feel of our wordpress-powered website.It depicts the information about the general blueprint of the site, and other content such as graphics, header logos and footers.

The advanced themes for WordPress sites are created by companies like YouJoomla.com so as to extend both the look and functionality of the WordPress platform.

The topic given to us i.e. WordPress Themes Most common Problems enlightens the problems encountered while setting WordPress Themes and they are explained in a following manner with their solutions:

Links are not to be Search Engine Friendly.

Solution:-

Create search engine friendly links in thesis. Thesis automatically creates link to our blog post i.e. http://www.yourblog.com/?p=123

There are no keywords in the link. That’s the reason the search engine is unable to tell what your blog post is about from the link. But it can be changed easily in a following way:

Log in to WordPress Dashboard. Under “Settings,” choose “Permalinks”. Uncheck the default setting. Check the “Day and name” setting or the “Month and name

Then links will include blog post in them.

The information regarding how many visitors my blog had or where my blog visitors were coming from cannot be fetched and whole of the site statistics are to be unavailable.

Solution:-

Set-up WordPress stats plugin and Google Analytics. In WordPress Dashboard, under “Plugins,” choose “Add New”. Then do a search for “stats.” A list of plugins will be displayed. These plugins are installed these plugins by clicking the “install” link and following the directions. Next, install Google Analytics. Go to http://google.com/analytics/ and sign-up. Once it is sign-up the instructions are followed, Google will give the code to copy and paste into given blog.

Then go to WordPress Dashboard. Click on “Thesis Options.” Then choose “Footer.” A place to paste the Google code will be displayed.

The posts get empty with respect to videos and audios.

Solution:-

Embed audio and video files.

Go back and enter the respective audio and video files again.

There is not a place in thesis so as to upload the professionally designed blog header.

Solution:-

Add branded header graphic to the Thesis themed WordPress blog.

First, upload the header image to the /Thesis/Custom/Images folder on your server. Then place this code in the custom.css file

custom #header #logo a { display: block; height: 180px; width: 800px; background: url(‘images/IMAGE-FILE-NAME') no-repeat; outline: none; }

custom #header #logo, .custom #header #tagline { text-indent: -9999px; }

custom #header #tagline { height: 0;}

custom #header {border-bottom:none; padding:0}

custom #header { padding: 0; }

Old blogs are encountering traffic by means of links from search engines and other websites.

Solution:-

Redirect the traffic from the WordPress.com blog to the new domain

Redirecting Your Blog

But before blog is redirected ours need is to go through the most popular posts on ours old blog. Then replace the content with text similar to “This post moved to” with a link to the post on our new blog.

This task has to be performed for few weeks first. Then the blog has to be redirected through WordPress.com.

Old posts and pages cannot be deleted and an error message has been displayed

When certain plugins interfere with the deletion option then such problem arises.

Solution:-

Deactivate all of the plugins, make the necessary deletions, and then reactivate the plugins.

A common problem arises while installing WordPress themes is a “Broken theme and/or stylesheets missing” error message being displayed when the theme is being uploaded or activated. This error message does not mean that the theme is broken; it simply means it has been uploaded incorrectly.

Solution:-

Following steps can sought this problem

Download the final zip file from the downloads page. Unzip the final zip file. Do NOT upload the final download folder. Open up the final download folder. Browse the contents and find the actual theme folder. Inside the theme folder, there will be a “style.css” file. This is how we know that we have found the theme folder. Upload ONLY the theme folder to the “wp-content/themes” folder by FTP client. Login to the WordPress admin panel and activate the Theme.

Hence, to a certain extend we have covered each drop of our given topic i.e.

WordPress Themes Most Common Problems

WordPress Themes Most Common Problems are endless in number but we Come to know about them when we face them. Thus wordpress Themes Most Common Problems can be predicted and sought out by our practical and analytical knowledge.