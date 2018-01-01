Dedicated Hosting Features

A dedicated hosting service, dedicated server, or managed hosting service is a type of Internet hosting where the client leases an entire server not shared with anyone. This is more flexible than shared hosting, as organizations have full control over the server(s), including choice of operating system, hardware, etc.

Server administration can usually be provided by the hosting company as an add-on service. In some cases, a dedicated server can offer less overhead and a larger return on investment. Dedicated servers are most often housed in data centers, similar to collocation facilities, providing redundant power sources and HVAC systems.

In contrast to collocation, the server hardware is owned by the provider and in some cases, they will provide support for your operating system or applications. With Dedicated Hosting, you can customize the server as you want. You should select a dedicated server hosting if your website requires customized options or your website needs dedicated resource due to the high amount of traffic.

Dedicated hosting offers many exciting features which are beneficial for your hosting business such as :

Do not have to purchase own equipment Do not have to update/maintain equipment Can purchase a package based on own needs for Hard Disk Space and Data Transfer Allowance Usually are the standard features are stated If an upgrade is needed, must upgrade to the dedicated server from the same Web Host Provider The servers are as fast, powerful and high-capacity as you purchase Scalability. Upgrading your server or adding a new server is easier and more cost-effective.