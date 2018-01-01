Domain Name Rules

Your domain name is the door to your website. Without a domain name your web pages will be isolated from the Internet world and accessible only to a limited number of visitors. To find your place on the World Wide Web, the most important society we know today, you should make your choice of a domain that best represents your personal or business profile and works for its popularization. The more attractive and recognizable you choose it to be the more likely your friends; partners and customers will show up on your website's doorstep to pay you a visit.

A domain name:

Can contain almost all character types – a-z, 0-9 characters and ‘-‘ (hyphen) are allowed in a domain's syntax; It is not case-sensitive – capital letters can be used visually separate the words in a domain for easier memorization; Should be short and simple – the simple and shorter a domain is, the easier it is to memorize for visitors; Should represent your online identity – your brand name/business profile contained in your domain increases your popularity; Should contain the right keywords – every single keyword in your domain works for increasing your search engine ranking position;

With the evolution of the web hosting services it has become more and more affordable to host multiple different websites under their own domain names within a single web hosting account and manage them all from one master Control Panel. The multiple domains hosting service offers centralized website and domain name management ease of use and extreme convenience in controlling your overall multi-sided online presence.

If your goal is to make full use of what the Web has to offer, expanding your online presence over time, you will definitely need to get a multi domain hosting solution. You will not need to bother managing separate accounts for your sites, domains and emails, since you have them all merged into one single account with this service. And you can get as many extra domain name services as you wish – there are no limits at all.

If you are wondering which multiple domain hosting service would be good for your sites, you need to look at the plans' features list. The main difference between the multiple domain hosting services provided by the web hosting companies is in the number of the hosted domains, the management tools and the security and protection options.

A good quality web hosting company provides Control Panel which provides the necessary set of tools for complete management of your domains. Their customers are able to set custom DNS settings to their domains by using the Control Panel's in-built DNS tools. They also offer a DNS Registration service and a WHOIS ID protection option.

With each registered/transferred domain name that you host you get multiple options for full DNS Management, unlimited Parked Domains, Anti-virus Protection and SPF Protection for your Webmail and POP3/IMAP email accounts and many more.