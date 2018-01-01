In web hosting business dedicated server is also known as dedicated server web hosting.

Dedicated server web hosting provides maximum control, flexibility, and responsibility. In this type of web hosting the entire server is your own. You're not sharing it with anyone else. This allows for full use of all of the server's resources and performance, yet that does come at a cost. Dedicated server web Hosting is more expensive than standard shared hosting. This type of web hosting is perfect for larger sites or those sites that simply need the reliability and performance, 100% of the time.

Dedicated servers, of course, come in all different configurations, as well as managed servers vs unmanaged servers. With Managed servers, the hosting company will handle all server administration (at a larger cost), whereas with unmanaged servers you will need to be well versed in those tasks.

A dedicated server web hosting includes an operating system a web server, related software and connection to the Internet, all housed in the web hosting company's data centers. Dedicated server web hosting is typically required for a website or a group of related company sites that develop a substantial amount of traffic. The server can usually be configured and operated remotely from the host company while still allowing for client customization. A dedicated server can be assigned to function only as a resource server and cannot be used as a client. It is important to note that the server is owned by the web host and you do not have physical access to it.

Dedicated server web hosting is beneficial while developing a complex business or a high-end e-commerce site as you will need more space and security – a web server dedicated to your business. It is purchased by a company when they want more control of their server. They purchase or rent the hardware from the hosting company who then normally support and manage it. Internet connectivity is provided to the server. Dedicated servers are most often housed in data-centers, similar to co-location facilities, providing redundant power sources and HVAC systems. The financial benefit of cheap dedicated server hosting is huge: large initial investments are not needed.

If you are looking for a cheap dedicated server web hosting, you should be careful when comparing packages. Things to consider are operating system, data backup and monitoring service, hardware options, space, bandwidth and technical support. Ask the hosting providers to give you a few websites for references, read hosting reviews and be sure that the price is affordable before you sign up.