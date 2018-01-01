All about Dedicated Server

Before acquiring dedicated server for hosting purpose a person has to know that what is dedicated server & why it is required. A server may be dedicated or non-dedicated. Dedicated servers are used primarily as a server, not as a workstation. Non-dedicated servers are used both as a server and as a workstation. Networks with a dedicated server are also recognized as server-based networks. Those with non-dedicated servers are known as peer to peer networks. Networks with a dedicated server are also recognized as server-based networks. Those with non-dedicated servers are known as peer to peer networks.

Dedicated servers cannot be used for ordinary works. In fact, proximity to the server is often limited to prevent any access by unauthorized users. Most of the high-end network packages assume that a person is using a dedicated server.If the network has a dedicated server, then it is most likely a file server. A dedicated file server runs the NOS software, and workstations run minor programs whose function is to re-direct user commands to the workstation’s operating system or to the server. Both servers and workstations need NICs to function on the network.

Some more points Dedicated Server vs. Non-Dedicated Server

A non-dedicated server can be used as a workstation as well as like a server. Using the server as a workstation has several disadvantages and is not advisable for larger networks. The disadvantages of non-dedicated servers as compared to dedicated servers are there. Many of the NOSs that allow the nondedicated server to run with DOS make them extremely slow and clumsy. While most dedicated servers have software that replaces DOS, such systems may also require a separate non-DOS partition on the hard disk.

This allows the NOS to arrange and deal with the contents of the partition in a way that optimizes performance. Running applications on a DOS machine while it is also supposed to be running a network can lead to deadly performance degradation. Certain tasks will tie up a DOS machine, effectively stopping the network until the task is finished.

Adequate security is more difficult to maintain on a non-dedicated server. Here is the advantage of a dedicated server over non-dedicated server is discussed, the different types of network components and their functions also described, cabling and the connectors used to connect the network hardware as well is cleared. The purpose of the server and the differences between a dedicated and a non-dedicated server is that before buying a server a person should remember, the driving factor for the type of hardware and cabling used is the topology of the network.

Criteria for Selection

In the UK, most of the dedicated server providers usually offer the ability to select the software a user wants to install on a dedicated server. Depending on the overall usage of the server, this will include their choice of operating system, database, and specific applications. Servers can be customized and tailored specifically to the customer’s needs and requirements.

If a person wants to go for best-dedicated server hosting in the UK then he needs to choose dedicated hosting service, dedicated server or managed hosting service in which the client leases an entire server not shared with anyone else. This is more flexible than shared hosting, as organizations have full control over the server(s), including choice of operating system, hardware, etc. There is also another level of dedicated or managed to host commonly referred to as complex managed hosting. What is required is a proper search which should be done by a person who wants best-dedicated server hosting in the UK.

Some of The Best Dedicated Server Hosting Provider's

Dedicated Server Solutions offers the facility of a firewall, dedicated server with Fanatical Support only in £640/month. It is built to meet the specific needs of its customers. It mixes and matches its products so that you get the optimal compute a solution to fulfill your needs in your budget. You can leave the OS patching, hardware, backups, monitoring and more to it so that you will able to focus on your business.

It has customizable dedicated servers which form the foundation of managed hosting environment which is designed just for its clients. Its technical support staff helps you to choose the right dedicated servers, networking, storage, and build your solution using industry-leading hardware from companies like VMware, Dell, Cisco, and NetApp. It has load balancing and clustering options which help to create resilience and high availability for the maximum possible uptime.

Every managed dedicated server includes these features – the unmatched performance of a bare metal server, a 24x7x365 support team, enhanced security with a managed dedicated hardware firewall, backup, monitoring, industry-leading managed SLA, 100% network uptime guarantee, managed web application stack and proactive security patches.