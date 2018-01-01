Linux is a Unix-like computer operating system assembled under the model of free and open source software development and distribution. In fact it was derived from UNIX. The defining component of any Linux system is the Linux kernel, an operating system kernel first released October 5, 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux system distributions may vary in many details of system operation, configuration, and software package selection.

Linux is the preferred operating system in the web hosting world. It comes for free, it's much more secure than Windows, and being open source-based, it's easy to modify as well. Used by the majority of the web hosting companies, Linux was the natural OS environment choice when the concept of the virtual machines was introduced.

Very soon virtual machines became very easy to create and use. Plus, any operating system out there could run on a Linux-based machine. This solved many compatibility problems, which had existed between Linux and Windows for ages.

Virtual hosting is a method for hosting multiple domain names (with separate handling of each name) on a single server (or pool of servers). This allows one server to share its resources, such as memory and processor cycles, without requiring all services provided to use the same host name. The term virtual hosting is usually used in reference to web servers but the principles carry over to other internet services.

When people realized that LINUX allow them to offer customers the ability to be hosted on a virtual server, which had all the access benefits of a stand-alone dedicated server, the term “Linux virtual hosting server” quickly appeared. The Linux-based virtual hosting solution allows the user to run their own instance of a Linux distribution, such as CentOS, Debian or Ubuntu on their machine, as if it was a real server offering complete root access.

Virtualization is all the rage these days, with a lot of different solutions available – from hardware virtualization to OS virtualization. Different software solutions are available to perform the needed operations as well. The virtualization method is especially applicable in the web hosting field – it allows hosting providers to reduce the total number of the servers used, improve their services, reduce their prices and offer a brand new service – Virtual Private Servers.

The Linux Virtual hosting plans are reliable and powerful enough to host from a small e-commerce site to a huge corporate portal. Each server also comes with a free domain reseller account and other facilities like high bandwidth and large storage space all this at a affordable price.