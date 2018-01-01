Linux Multiple Workspaces

Multiple Workspaces on Linux

The workspace also called virtual desktops or multiple desktops on Linux. By default, many Linux desktops have hidden this feature. Very soon, by default windows, users will have multiple desktop workspaces and Linux users won't.

A virtual desktop has stand-out features of Linux desktop and it must not lose. Workspace switcher on Linux desktop panels looks like a grid of rectangles. This is not enabled by default on many modern Linux desktops, avoid confusing new users. On Ubuntu's Unity desktop this feature would be enabled by opening the system settings window and click Appearance icon. Behavior tab will be selected and check “Enable workspaces” checkbox. Icon of Workspace Switcher will appear on Unity's dock.

In Linux Mint on Cinnamon desktop, right-click the panel, select Add applets, and Workspace switcher is added from the list. A user can open the Activities overview on GNOME Shell and manage workspaces from there. On the platform of KDE desktop right click the panel, a point on Panel Options, select on Add Widget and add Pager widget.

Using workspaces on Ubuntu's Unity, Linux

A user can click the option of Workspace Switcher on Ubuntu's Unity and other desktops to see an overview of workspaces and applications open on each. Without flashy effects, workspace switcher has clicked between desktops.

To switch to it click a workspace or user can drag and drop windows between them. On Unity, users don’t need to master keyboard short-cuts or additional mouse actions but they exist.

On Unity activating, workspaces will add some additional options to each window title bar's context menu. There will right-click in a window's title bar and a user will find options to move a window between different workspaces. At most Linux desktops similar options are available. Short-cuts of Keyboard are also available and still work on Unity. For sometime hold down option Ctrl+Alt and tap quickly an arrow key to move up, down, right or left between workspaces. The shift key is added so press Shift+Ctrl+Alt and tap arrow key so that user will switch between workspaces and takes the currently active window to a new workspace.

A user will also be able to grab window's title bar and drag it to the screen edge on some desktops. Over the adjacent workspace, a screen will flip and a user can drop window. Therefore, users have one workspace which is dedicated to working with all applications. A user can organize all open windows into various groups.