External Link Building for Search Engine Optimization

To get better indexing position in search engines and directories. Top ten positions provide guaranteed traffic.

Very important part of SEO is Link Building.

The primary objective is to increase the quality as well as inbound links to a web page. Link building talked in the context of Search Engine Optimization. It is an art. Considered as one of the most difficult parts of SEO job, but with this, it is also vital to success. Link building requires a budget, innovative, hassle-free and creativeness.

Campaigns for building the two links are different; it depends on your website. The Link building slow process, in addition, valuing and indexing by the search engines is also slow. To get the links, you need to depend on the industry, website, keywords, and hub of other relevant factors.

Today Professional link building specialists have some sources which assist them to find their starting or initial point.

Here are some things which make this easy and straightforward for you.

Things to know about External Link building

Links are still important

On the web, you can find no. of articles and blog posts which state that link building is not possible or almost dead. No need to focus on what these writers said as it has considerably changed. The way of building the link is different from the way of availing its benefits.

Link building is always in the vast demand as people always used search engines to search the information they required. These days content marketing, contests, and blogging took the place of guest posting, article marketing and directory listings on the websites.

Inbound Link Building

Links from your internal pages

External Link Building

Reciprocal link building Directory Submission Buying Text Advertisements Buying Sitewide Text Links Buying Sitewide links across web journals/weblogs/weblogs Buying Links from Related sites Article Reproduction Press Releases Page rank Optimization / Page rank Increase



Link Quantity

As a professional, everyone understands that quality of the link is more important than link quantity.

Backlinks increase the popularity and help in increasing web page rank.

Avoid Ads in blog sites and link in comments. The search engine gives importance to relevant quality links only. Put the links which take a visitor to a relevant source of information.

Content quality must automatically attract users on the website. Create text links naturally placed within the content of the page.

The recommended ways to get in text links: Article submission Press releases Hosted marketing pages Blog post Resource page links



High-Quality Content Always Matters

We all know that quality is always greater than the amount of anything. Same with the content, its high and good quality always matters a lot. If you write much, but the quality is low, then no use of writing a lot as it is unable to attract large no. of people.

Rankings Drop if you stop building links

Link building is a continuous and constant process. It is necessary that you always write good and high-quality content and your links should also be relevant because algorithms and listings regularly refresh by the search engines. Thus, links and content should be relevant.

So, it shows that one must work hard and always pay attention to the details and you will see that your strategy of link building will go to succeed.

External Link Building Affects Page Rank

A page rank created by working on the important pages of your website. It depends on page visits and what all kind of links you provide to that page.

The basic factor behind page rank is the keyword. If your keywords are rare and unique than your page rank doesn’t matter and if your keywords are in the competition the page rank becomes an important part as that you have to compete with the rest of the sites that use the similar type of keywords.

There are two types of page rank

First is the rank which sits in the algorithm on the Google. And the second is the visible page rank which is what we can see in the browsers on the toolbar or by using a widget in your browser.

The visible page rank snapshot often not updated. Suppose page rank of 4 made a few months ago but now Google has stopped updating the ranks.

Most people focus on their website rank which is probably not an issue. If your page rank has dropped but the customers have risen up then page rank does not matter in that case. The page rank does not matter a lot the page owners because if their sales are rising up and the rank is not good then who cares about the page rank of that web page.

Optimize – Content is king

We all heard the statement “Content is king.” The success of your link building campaign depends on the quality of the content you produce or write. The high the quality of your content the great your success will be. As people always want to read, share and link the same. Create your content with a purpose that may support your sales proposition.

Other websites also link good quality content.

But always remember, to create high and good quality content is not a work of just a few minutes or one hour. It takes a lot of time like several hours, days and sometimes even weeks also as before writing the content one must think, do some research and then start writing.

To create safe and high-quality content is an art. It requires a lot of practice. All the writers who write very well are very creative, innovative, intelligent and hardworking also as to make their content right they do a lot of research on the web or via other different modes.

Relevant Meta Tags: Add Meta tags, Title tags, H1 tags, H2 tags and alt tags for images.

Simple and Information design: A website must have minimum loading time with good navigation, content texts, with properly placed images.

Google Analytics Code

Set Online Goals and track website performance using Google Analytics

Link spamming

Realizing the importance of links and link analysis in search engine results, several link farms and Free for All sites have appeared that offer to provide links to your site. This is also referred to as link spamming. Most search engines are smarter to this obvious tactic and know how to spot this. Such FFA sites, as they are known, do not provide link quality or link context, two factors that are important in link analysis. Thus the correct strategy is to avoid link spamming and not get carried away by what seems to be too simple a solution.