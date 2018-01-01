Dedicated Server Advantages

If you're exploring hosting options, surely you've thought about dedicated hosting and you may have even thought that a dedicated server is a little pricey, but do you know all the benefits of dedicated hosting?

First, let's face a simple fact; many websites are hosted on a shared web hosting server. The main reason is the cost. A shared web hosting server costs a lot less than a dedicated server. The number of sites on a shared web hosting server can vary between a few hundred sites to a couple of thousand sites. Although shared hosting is reliable and has few problems, there are advantages to hosting your sites on a dedicated server.

A dedicated server for your web hosting allows you to have a server solely dedicated to your sites. In addition, a dedicated server will allow you complete authority to control and administer your server.

When and if you decide on a dedicated server for your web hosting, you should have a fair understanding of dedicated servers. Although most dedicated server hosting providers will provide technical support, you will find it a lot easier if you have the technical expertise to manage the server yourself. However, if you find that you will not be able to manage your server by yourself, you may opt for a managed dedicated server. This option is especially for those who want to have dedicated hosting but do not have the required expertise to manage it. This service allows you to have an entire server managed by a specialized hosting company.

The cost of a managed dedicated server is more expensive than an unmanaged server. Therefore, if you think that you can run and manage your website server by yourself, you should opt for an unmanaged dedicated server web hosting rather than a managed dedicated server.

When you choose a hosting provider, you should keep in mind that it should provide you good network stability, reliable operation, and the ease of operation of sophisticated applications. A dedicated server hosting provider can be the perfect solution for anyone who is serious about their online presence.