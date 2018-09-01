Anonymous, Safe and Secure Internet Browsing

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Secure Internet Browsing

Secure Internet Browsing

Primary Work Tool – Secure Internet Browsing

Browsers play a valuable role in accessing applications, information and performing day-to-day activities. Most commonly used browsers include Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Internet Explorer. The user uses cloud applications that can run from anywhere and anytime and accessible via browser, e.g. Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce CRM applications, and the Zoho One Business Suite. They access them through various browser-enabled devices like smartphones, laptops, PCs and other. They don't need to install any additional components to access applications or data.

Nowadays browsers are supplemented by operating system resources and software applications like Java and Adobe Flash Player. The HTML5 enabled browser handles everything, and further eliminates the need for Flash, Java and other add-ons and software components to interact with system resources.

We assume them as most secured web browsers which block advertisers, maintain privacy by not sharing information to companies or government.

How to make Safe and Secure Internet Browsing?

Padlock icon : A small icon on the top of the browser. Close represents that session is secure Broken or exclamation mark shows vulnerable to adversaries

: A small icon on the top of the browser. Encrypted Communication : Download, install and activate HTTPS everywhere plugin from Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Most browsers warn a user, whenever SSL is not installed on a website.

: Download, install and activate HTTPS everywhere plugin from Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Most browsers warn a user, whenever SSL is not installed on a website. Install and Activate WOT (Web of Trust) or Calling-ID to check the trustworthiness of website or link.

to check the trustworthiness of website or link. Use portable apps when browsing from public computers. Portable apps run on the host computer without being installed.

when browsing from public computers. Portable apps run on the host computer without being installed. Mobile Anonymous Browsing : On Android install the Orbot and Orweb apps, which funnel and encrypt the traffic through the Tor network. On iOS enabled iPhone or iPad use Onion Browsers for anonymous browsing.

: On Android install the Orbot and Orweb apps, which funnel and encrypt the traffic through the Tor network. On iOS enabled iPhone or iPad use Onion Browsers for anonymous browsing. Use VPN (Virtual Private Network) Services to hide IP (Internet Protocol) address with a fake one. A good quality VPN may include features like multiple hops i.e. bouncing traffic between distant geographic locations or out of band authentication that does not break anonymity.

Web Browsers – Safe and Secure Internet Browsing

Free, open source

Its version Tor Browser Bundle customized to use an anonymous network, which hides users IP address and location.

Chrome's browser Incognito mode

Google Chrome, Internet Explorer and Safari shares user information with Government