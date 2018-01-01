Game Server Specifications

USA Gameing Server

If you are addicted to computer games, you will probably never be outdated of the latest trends in computer gaming.

Gone are the days when you would still buy game CDs just to play. Now, most of the well-played computer games can be played online. With this, most of the computer geeks who are also now online gamers have already leased their game serves from some of the well-trusted Web hosting companies. This is because of the trend in online computer gaming where gamers can actually play with their friends. Upon realizing that it is now becoming a hit, Web hosting companies are already including these game servers into their offered Web hosting packages.

However, if you are really into computer gaming and would not want to encounter any hassle usually brought by web hosting packages that support multiple accounts only on one machine, you must find a dedicated server. What is a dedicated server? It is a standalone server, supporting only one account. Because of that, the performance of the game service is expected to be excellent

What to Consider

Now you have realized that you will definitely need a dedicated game server, your next question would probably be, “what will I look for in a game server?” There are just some considerations that you must take into, just to be sure you will get the best server for you gaming pleasure.

First, you have to consider the processing power. If you will be playing with a good number of players, it is better to rely on dual-processors. However, those with lesser number of players can settle with just the single-processors.

Second, analyze the RAM specifications. Good game servers work efficiently with 1 or more Gb. This enables fast processing and stable memory. However, you can still rely on the 512 Mb but don't expect excellent performance.

With regard to the platform, you just have to ensure that you check on the compatibility of the computer game you want to play with the operating system of your server. You can choose between Windows and Unix-based platforms.

Of course, you would want to have a host server that provides the fastest connection. Take in mind that you will experience slow performance of you latency rate is high. Be sure to get the host server that possibly gives lower bandwidth to ensure that the latency rates can be maintained low.

Next, if you encounter a problem with your connection or on the performance of your game server, you would want to have a staff that regularly assists you. You would want to have technical support from the data center that is available every time you need them.

Lastly, choose the server that does not cost high. You better have a reasonably priced server as the amount is just for the performance it gives you.