Linux Hosting Advantages and Popularity

Linux is a Unix-like computer operating system assembled under the model of free and open source software development and distribution. In fact, derived from UNIX. The defining component of any Linux system is the Linux kernel, an operating system kernel first released October 5, 1991, by Linus Torvalds. Linux system distributions may vary in many details of system operation, configuration, and software package selection.

Linux hosting and the system, in general, grew more popular. Today, developers and hosting providers equipped with all the tools needed to make this platform just about as easy to use as the user-friendly Windows system. On the other hand, if you have the know-how, you can get the most out of Linux by controlling your site via Shell's command line interface.

Cost Efficient: . In most cases, Linux hosting is notably less expensive than solutions designed on the Microsoft Windows platform. Under the GNU GPL (General Public License), it is an open-source software application freely distributed. Although not all versions are free, distributions such as CentOS, Debian, and OpenSUSE are, thus making Linux hosting a solution that is the most affordable on the market. Hence, preferred by individuals and SME's (small and medium-sized business).

Reliable, Robust and Stable : Linux hosting provides security, stability, and reliability. With proper hardware, it can run for an extended period without needing to be rebooted for maintenance or technical issues. Linux can harness the processing power of the computer on which installed, producing an unrivaled performance.

: Linux hosting provides security, stability, and reliability. With proper hardware, it can run for an extended period without needing to be rebooted for maintenance or technical issues. Linux can harness the processing power of the computer on which installed, producing an unrivaled performance. Linux environment gets consistently improved, blocking appearing loopholes. Get patched with new appearing security threats.

Linux hosting is highly functional, flexible and reconfigurable. The functionality of Linux hosting attributed to the ability to make the most of the hardware, but its excellent compatibility plays a significant role as well. It offers a greater range of support for programming languages than almost any other operating system.

Supports most of Programming languages and applications. Some of the most common languages it supports are C, C++, Python, Perl, and Ruby to name a few.

Compatible with widely SQL databases of the open-source variety, such as Postgre SQL and the industry-leading MySQL Server. When combined, these powerful components allow users to create an operating system you have running on your personal computer; you can still choose a Linux or UNIX hosting package and maintain your site directly from your web browser.

Services such as the Apache web server, the BIND name server, Send mail and Exim mail servers run smoothly on Linux

Difference with Windows Hosting

Support not available for Microsoft proprietary coding platforms like ASP .NET and Microsoft FrontPage extensions.

The Port numbers below 1024 can only use by the superuser (root, under Unix) and this prevents other users from running programs masquerading as regular services. But, Under Win32 there is currently no real security beyond what you can provide us using file permissions and no superuser (at least, not as far as port numbers are concerned).

Windows servers deploy scalable server applications using IIS is getting stronger as compared to Apache.

IIS enables developers to host a new generation of dynamic and engaging Web content, IIS fully supports, Microsoft Visual Basic programming system.

VBScript, Microsoft JScript, development software and JAVA components, it also supports Common Gateway Interface (CGI) and WinCGI for web-based programs, and Internet Server Application Programming Interface (ISAPI) extensions and filters. Process isolation allows hosting multiple Web sites safely. If a site stops responding, other sites will not be affected.

Microsoft Visual Basic gives you a complete Windows application development system in one package. Visual Basic lets you write, edit, and test Windows applications. Besides, Visual Basic includes tools you can use to write and compile help files, ActiveX controls, and even Internet applications.

The hosting companies which provide Linux hosting are CPWebHosting, WebHostingCheap.net, WebHostingSmarts.com, usa-webhosts.com, etc.

Linux is one of the major operating systems in use today, providing all the power and flexibility of a UNIX workstation as a complete set of Internet applications and a fully functional desktop interface.

Most of the companies sell their PC or Laptops with pre-installed versions of the UNIX or LINUX O.S. Dell Desktop, Laptop & Notebook series features Ubuntu. Ubuntu is one of the most popular open sources, Linux based OS on the plant.

Internet Applications for Linux Hosting

Internet application is a web application that resembles a desktop application in many ways but is delivered by a browser, virtual machine or from a browser plug-in. The list of Internet applications is quite long, I have here given the list of web browsers supported by Linux.

A worldwide community of developers The worldwide community of developers who contribute to the source code, security fixes, and system enhancements always provide support to the Linux. Forums and distributed community offer free support and user peace of mind. There's no single source and single point of failure for Linux support or development. Linux Foundation: Linux has one additional advantage that it has The Linux Foundation which is a corporate collection of platinum supporters (Fujitsu, Hitachi, HP, IBM, Intel, NEC, Novell, and Oracle). Considered as a positive sign for Linux users and adopters because its presence assures that Linux developed on the continuous basis. This foundation also contains members who sponsor Linux Torvalds through donations and membership dues and others who work on Linux full time. Behind this, their primary objective is to “promote, provide safety and standardize Linux to encourage its growth around the world.” It is the largest source for all things Linux. But this advantage is not possessed by the Windows.