Linux reseller hosting is popular and quite loved by people. Linux operates with different system availability. Linux reseller hosting plans usually come with WHM Cpanel. WHM is available with Linux reseller hosting which allows an individual to manage key functions such as creating hosting packages, adding a domain name & enabling or disabling features for an individual’s customers, view resource usage such as disk space, bandwidth, etc. WHM also enables an individual to brand Cpanel that is created under him. Once an individual setup a domain in his WHM, then the customer can access their domain's Cpanel and manage key features such as emails, database, FTP, DNS, etc. an individual’s customer will also have access to logs, statistics, usage limits. Additionally, it includes features such as password protection for secure web hosting, SQL database management, etc. are also available.

Various Hosting Plans Availability

Linux Reseller hosting comes with various hosting plans. Whatever is the hosting plan is selected by an individual but that must contain few things which are a must to have. Linux reseller hosting plans are powered by Cloud Linux OS in most of the hosting providers. CageFS allows complete isolation of each website from others web hosting services for better security. Additionally, it includes PHP 5.x, Perl, and Python supports. MySQL 5.x with PHP my admin, Apache 2.x, Pear, Ajax, Ruby On Rails, GD Lib, PDO/PDO MYSQL, MYSQLi, Zend Guard Loader, DNS Management for Google Apps, Ioncube Loader, Curl, hash, mbstring, XML, Subdomains, Web stats, Access logs, Password protected URL, Hotlink protection, URL redirection, File Manager.

Security with Linux Reseller Hosting

Linux Reseller Hosting plans include Email facility with Anti-Spam & Anti-Virus security. Linux Reseller Web Hosting also comes with POP3, SMTP, and Webmail Access. Mail access by means of various systems whether movable or non-movable support is also available with most of the Linux reseller hosting. As a web hosting service provider Linux reseller hosting is quite secure to use. It is recommended to go for a Linux reseller hosting by paying some amount instead of going for free one.

Easy to employ

An individual can install a range of third party applications in his domain with a single click. Some of the available apps in Linux reseller hosting includes Word Press, Joomla, Mambo & much more than that. Linux Reseller Hosting now offers fully brandable reseller hosting. An individual can brand his reseller account using Personal DNS, cPanel WHM branding, Domain control panel branding.

Reseller Domain Control Panel

Through Linux web hosting reseller an individual can avail Domain reseller account. He can add funds to his account instantly and start registering various domain extensions. An individual can also brand his domain control panel so that his customers can register domains from his website itself. With so many features Linux reseller web hosting is a must to use for an individual who wants to go for web hosting.

Conclusion

Today, Linux reseller hosting is used throughout computing and have secured a place while server installations such as the LAMP application stack. Use of Linux reseller hosting in home and enterprise has been growing. Everything needed by an individual to generate maximum revenue from his Reseller hosting business is available with Linux reseller hosting. It comes with free WHM reseller hosting package including powerful security and tools such as SSL certificates, cPanel, Website Panel, etc.