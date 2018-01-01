It has been nearly 20 years since the public began purchasing domain names, with tens of millions of domains that have sold or registered since the advent of the internet. A now burgeoning industry exists to serve the needs of these sites; with domain hosting being one of the most important services a site owner must set-up from the beginning of the website creation process.

There are dozens of features provided with standard domain hosting services.

The domain hosting companies provide the necessary tools to register your domain, and they provide extras to assist with developing and hosting your site. A quality domain hosting company should provide domain registration and extended domain features, bonus features to help with creating your site and the ever-important 24/7 customer support. A quality domain hosting company should provide domain search and registration and domain transfer services. Services like international domains, sub domains, parked domains, domain privacy features and optional dedicated IP addresses are offered by domain hosting companies. The companies offer free domain setup and allow customers to have unlimited domains under one account.

A domain hosting company that goes above and beyond providing basic domain services can be a great benefit, and the extra features are guaranteed to prove useful down the line. Many of these extras are related to web hosting, including site creation tools. We looked for domain hosting companies that provide site templates as well as a site builder to make site creation a breeze. We also looked for companies that offer unlimited bandwidth and unlimited disk an uptime guarantee and advertising credits to get the word out on your new site. Control panel essentials, like a web-based file manager and site traffic statistics, are also important features to consider.

Since having your website up and running at all times is of paramount importance, a domain hosting company should offer 24/7 phone support. Other support options that some domain hosting companies provide include online help guides, a support ticket system, live chat support and a discussion forum for help from other users.

Advanced Domain Extensions : With new domain extensions being created every year, it is important the domain hosting service you choose offers the latest extensions, giving you the best choice of domain names when you’re searching through available domains. Some of the latest domains that services should have include .co, .me, .mobi, .biz and .tv. It's also important to check if the service provides extensive international domain extensions, as some US-based domain hosting services cannot register every international domain.

Web Analytics : Tracking the traffic of your site is of paramount importance because it helps compute advertising space cost, so having a domain hosting service that provides web analytics is an important feature to have when choosing a domain hosting service.

cPanel Control Panel : The #1 rated control panel used for managing your website is the cPanel control panel. it organizes the functions and features that are available. It also uses colorful icons, and places them in appropriate sections, making for an intuitive set-up.

Domain Privacy : Protecting your identity is a very popular feature among site owners. Domain privacy makes it possible to hide your name, mailing address and phone number, which is legally required to be listed in the WHOIS database — a public database that lists the owner of every registered domain.

The world of domain hosting services continues to transform for the better and the additional features that are becoming standard are of only benefit to you. From offering the latest domain extensions in countries around the globe, to providing easy-to-use website controls and offering new features with each passing year.