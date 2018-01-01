What is Personal Website Hosting?

There are numerous versions of web hosting, and the selection of one depends on what the consumer wants and targets.

Who needs a Personal Web Hosting?

One should select personal web hosting if the intention is to start an online journal or a blog. It may be related to a hobby or just for posting on a business site. Along with this, neither a horde of visitors is expected nor is the expectation to sell some products or services.

Small business web hosting is a better option to choose if one wishes to commence online business, sell products and have a lot of visitors. A personal website is usually small and un-fussy. With very less space occupied, it faces a lower amount of traffic and involves no trading.

A personal website may have an array of things: it can be a blog, an online journal, a portfolio, a business card or a mix of all. It can be an online scrapbook where the creator can mention views about any subject under the sun. It can be for or against the motion. Based on art or hue with a technical and scientific temper. For example Eugenie’s Kitchen- food blog, Journal – Daniel Howells, Willy Sudiarto Raharjo – My Blog, etc.

Hosting Operations

Every computer has a certain amount of disk space, and the same is available with the hosting provider. The provider sets up to serve web pages to the server.

Selecting personal web host

Various web hosting providers provide various features. Some attributed to better customer service with small space. Some provide with enormous amounts of space which is left unused and no live support. Due to many differences in cost, services, space, etc., choosing a personal web host provider should be done with caution. The following terms and their brief description shall elucidate the idea of personal web hosting:

Domain name: A domain name is a URL. It is a virtual address of the site, with a physical address.

A dedicated hosting plan is one in which the entire server offered to the user.

Disk space: For an average personal site 500 MB disk space is more than enough. If the user plans to upload various images and videos, then more space might be required.

Bandwidth: Lots of traffic on the website means high bandwidth is required as it is in case the site belongs to a celebrity which will face tons of traffic. For a typical personal user, a bandwidth of 15-30 GB is more than enough.

FTP account: File Transfer Protocol (FTP) accounts permit the user to upload files to a web host. Personal websites require two FTP's, at the most – one for the user, and another for webmaster if held.

MySQL database: Most personal blogs run on Content Management System (CMS) like WordPress. For easy management, a database is required maintained in case the website holds more than one page of info. Otherwise, one MySQL database is sufficient.

Planning for Expansion

Best web hosting providers allow websites to flourish and offer solutions to match the changing needs. When selecting a web host, the user should take a look at the package you required and the next up-gradation options. Along with this, the option for upgrading server space, bandwidth and Secure Socket Layers (SSL) which is necessary for sites that accept credit cards is essential. Can you upgrade your server space and bandwidth? These are important questions to ask, and important considerations to take into account. Once the requirements and parameters of a website are known, steps should be taken to do the necessary: CREATING PERSONAL WEBSITE!

100% Uptime: Every site especially E-commerce portals considered as mission critical application and does not want to lose business opportunities for even a millisecond of downtime.

No Fixed Schedule for Visitors, they can come anytime.

Robust: Can handle a massive influx of new visitors or traffic. Try the services offered by loader.io, loadimpact.com, and blitz.io or use wrk, siege, and apachebench to send plenty of virtual traffic to test traffic levels

Caching: Serve pre-generated content to the returning visitors using CDN (Content Delivery Network) and speeds up your site to visitors.

Mobile Experience : More than 50% of the visitors are using mobile devices for Internet usage. The site looks great and critical processes are running on tablets, phablets, and smartphones.

Security : Host ensures the safety of your website preventing it from malware infection or compromised personal data. Automatic updations of CMS and themes and plugins for CMS based software. Not allowing weak passwords.

Highly Optimized communication with databases: Microsoft SQL Server or MySQL allows quick retrieval of information and enables rapid processing of data.

Use Streaming Servers: For audio, video, Shockwave or Flash files use streaming servers.

Dedicated IP: Use SSL and dedicated IP

If Economic barriers are not there, use Dedicated or VPS Hosting, avoid Shared Hosting

Shared Hosting has too many hosts sharing resources.