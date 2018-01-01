WHOIS guard protection on domain

Protection of domains

Domain name registrars offer the service of protection of domains i.e. domains privacy. Most of the companies sell privacy to their users and in turn, they replace the user’s information in WHOIS along with the forwarding service information.

WHOIS

The database which contains information about your domain such as its registrar, name server, full name and others is term as WHOIS. All the contact and other information related to domains are contained by the WHOIS database and they are maintained by each registrar for the domains they host. InterNIC maintains the WHOIS database, a central registry.

When you register for a domain, there are chances that your name, address, phone no., e-mail is exposed to marketing firms, spammers, and online fraudsters. So, here is WHOIS Guard which protects your privacy and let you stress-free.

WHOIS Guard

WHOIS Guard may place your information in whois and provide you with an option of redirecting e-mails on daily basis to your customer’s real address. When the emails are transferred, junk mails and regular emails are avoided, which provide relief to your customers from junk and spam.

Features of WHOIS Guard

One of the most important features of WHOIS Guard is that it allows you to keep your identity secure and safe as it replaces your information with their information in public WHOIS.

Next its e-mail forwarding option, which means your e-mail address receive your e-mail and may forward I to other e-mail ids of your choice.

WHOIS Guard can be disabling if you want your information to be display in public WHOIS and as per your need, you can also enable it using control panel.

Your WHOIS Guard e-mail address can be configured, so that it may change automatically at regular intervals, to provide you security against spamming.

How can WHOIS Guard be acquired?

WHOIS guard may be acquiring as an addon to the registered domains at the partner registrars.

How does WHOIS Guard work?

To protect your information from spammers, WHOIS Guard may place all their information in public WHOIS.

Let me show you the example which shows the difference between “With WHOIS protection” and “without protection”.

With WHOIS Guard protection

Registrant contact:

WHOIS Guard protected

4567jh09.protect@whoisguard

+405.8457890

Fax: +51.16067982

P.O. BOX-08976-098764

CANADA, TORONTO

Without protection

Registrant contact:

Tom

Alter

tomalter@gmail.com

+405.6783458

Fax: +5.4587906322

15, valley lane, PA 08095

US

E-Mail and addresses are display when WHOIS Guard protection is turned on, it may turn off also in an easy manner. Now if someone drops a mail on a unique whoisguard.com address, WHOIS Guard forwards it to your actual e-mail address, which is real and which you mention.

Advantages of having WHOIS Guard

Available at an affordable price

It reduces spam

Move from one domain to other domain

Provide you protection from telemarketers and identity theft

It is free for 1 year with new domain registrations and transfers

Which is the best provider providing WHOIS Guard domain privacy protection?

Namecheap –

If you are looking for the best option to protect your domain at international level, then you may go for Namecheap WHOIS Guard domain privacy center. They ensure you that their WHOIS may protect your domain name registration and always keep private till your privacy protection is active.

What advantages does Namecheap offer?

They replace your postal address with their address.

They replace your e-Mail address with their unique generated whoisguard.com e-mail address.

They replace your phone no. and fax no. with their phone and fax no.

What plans do they offer?

Namecheap offers 3 plans:

First is WhoisGuard “Protect One” which may protect one domain and it is considered as a better option for starters or for beginners. Its price starts from $2.88 per year.

Second is WhoisGuard “Dual pack” which may provide protection up to 2 domains and its price start from $4.88 per year.

The third one is WhoisGuard “5 Pack” which protect your up to 5 domains at the price starting from %7.88 per year.