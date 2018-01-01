Before deliberating about the conception of E-commerce For Joomla we, first of all, have to deal with the terms related to it and that is:

E-commerce, Web Hosting E-commerce, Joomla and Joomla Hosting.

E-commerce :

Electronic commerce, commonly known as E-commerce is a type of industry where buying and selling of product or service are conducted over electronic systems such as the Internet and other computer networks.

Web Hosting E-commerce :

If a company wants to sell its product and services on the internet then another company is required for fulfilling that requirement which is needed by the company to sell those products and services and such sort of business is termed as Web Hosting E-commerce.

Joomla :

Users develop websites and another internet application by mean of a Content Management System and that content management system is termed as Joomla.

Joomla Hosting :

When this software of Joomla is being used to manage contents from websites then we refer to the process as Joomla Hosting.

Joomla Web Hosting enables us to build websites and powerful online applications. Joomla Web Hosting takes approximately 10 MB of space.

Now we deal with our core theme i.e. E-commerce For Joomla.

E-commerce for Joomla gives small businesses extraordinary access to some of the very identical systems that large corporations use for online sales and branding. The ease of setting up of such an an Ecommerce for Joomla gives consumers a more stable, secure and available option for online purchasing. E-commerce For Joomla is for online shopping cart website with built-in CMS system. Joomla’s utmost potent E-commerce system is VirtualMart e-commerce component. E-commerce websites give several prospects for organizations and entities to enlarge their business. The Joomla has been chosen as it offers many benefits that cannot be provided by other typical websites. Joomla is simple, potent, user-friendly, trustworthy and affordable. Despite VirtualMart, E-commerce For Joomla includes searchable product catalogs, real-time transaction processing, web hosting, custom shipping tables, mail order systems and support for merchandising. To provide the best Ecommerce for Joomla, the experts use radical infrastructure, technology, and marketing features to set up a nippy and cost-effective online store.

Plugins For Joomla Ecommerce

Following are the plugins available for Joomla Ecommerce:

JoomShopping: It is a plugin that is available both as free and commercial and currently supports German and English only. JoomShopping is easy to use and presence of customizable features like customer accounts and shopper groups, multiple payment options, multiple currencies, tax management options, etc. makes the plugin much more useful. Additional features that cater to marketing such as product ratings, testimonials, wishlist, guest checkout, etc. are also available that make it very attractive.

Tienda: Tienda’s community version is available for free download. Reporting of bugs and requests for features helps the developers to cater to all the queries of the users. The users are encouraged to participate and help them serve better.

VirtueMart: It is simple to use, easy to configure and manage and is one of the most popular ones to be used. Being open-source it enables you to get support from the community available. The plug-in is search engine friendly and has opportunities for marketing. Features like upselling, cross-selling products, enabling product reviews and ratings, coupons, displaying pricing, guest checkout, and 1click checkout are available to help us at every step.

J2Store: It is easy to use and consists of a basic set of features. J2Store is a perfect solution to all our requirements. It’s management and installation process is simple. This shopping cart is a perfect solution for small shops that don’t require automated stock control features. Basic features are present in galore like product attributes, tax rates, standard shipping methods, guest checkout, user registration, etc.

HikaShop: Managing the products and categories, customers and sales, currencies and tax rules, discounts and coupons, etc. is easy with HikaShop. Customization of the views, emails, translations, etc. are also exceedingly active in this shopping cart.

Thus Ecommerce for Joomla provides an updated business application in a current era of development.