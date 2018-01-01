Adobe Dreamweaver for Web hosting and building

Adobe Dreamweaver for Web site building

Adobe Dreamweaver CS6 web design software provides an intuitive visual interface for making and editing HTML websites and mobile apps. Use Fluid Grid Layout designed for cross-platform compatibility to create adaptive layouts. Review designs with Multiscreen Preview before publishing.

The new features of Adobe Dreamweaver CS6 are:

New site manager: – The Manage Sites dialog box (Sites > Manage Sites) has a new look and feel, although much of the functionality remains the same. Additional functionality includes the ability to create or import Business Catalyst sites.

Fluid grid-based CSS layouts: – Use the robust new fluid grid layouts in Dreamweaver (New > New Fluid Grid Layout) to create adaptive CSS layouts that respond to varying screen sizes. When you build a web page using a fluid grid, the layout and its contents automatically adjust to the user's viewing device, whether desktop computer, tablet, or smart phone.

CSS3 transitions: – Use the new CSS Transitions panel to apply smooth property changes to CSS-based page elements that respond to trigger events such as hovering, clicking, and focusing. (A common example is a menu bar item that gradually fades from one color to another when you hover over it.) You can now create CSS transitions using both code-level support, and the new CSS Transitions panel (Window > CSS Transitions). Multiple CSS class selection: – You can now apply multiple CSS classes to a single element. Select the element, open the Multiclass Selection dialog box, and choose your classes. After you apply multiple classes, Dreamweaver creates a new multiclass from your selections. The new multiclass then becomes available from other places where you make CSS selections. You can open the Multiclass Selection dialog box from several access points:

The HTML property inspector (Choose Apply Multiple Classes from the menu.)

The Targeted Rule pop-up menu of the CSS property inspector

The context menu of the tag selector at the bottom of the Document window (right-click a tag and choose Set Class > Apply Multiple Classes.) JQuery Mobile 1.0 and jQuery Mobile swatches: – JQuery Mobile 1.0 : adobe Dreamweaver CS6 ships with jQuery 1.6.4, as well as jQuery Mobile 1.0 files. Starter jQuery Mobile pages are available from the New Document dialog box (File > New > Page from Sample > Mobile Starters). You can also now choose between two kinds of CSS files when creating your jQuery mobile pages: full CSS files, or CSS files that are split into structural and theme components. JQuery Mobile swatches : Preview all the swatches (themes) in a jQuery mobile CSS file by using the new jQuery Mobile Swatches panel (Window > jQuery Mobile Swatches). Then use the panel to apply swatches to or remove them from various elements in your jQuery mobile web page. Use this feature to individually apply swatches to headers, lists, buttons and other elements.