CHRUCH WEB HOSTING

Many small Churches and organizations don't need a large website. For churches on a limited budget, there are companies which provide an effective, feature-rich church website for a reasonable price.

Some of the features Your Church website should have been



Professional Church website Design – unique, beautiful, accessible, usable website design for your website and it should be appealing to visitors.

Content Management System – Manage the content instantly in all your web pages with ease

Newsletters – Newsletters can be created and sent to all the members within minutes

Who is visiting your website ? – Complete Traffic Statistics graphical Reporting System

Powerful Admin Panel – The admin panel has complete control over the website

Powerful Tools – Discussion Forum, Tell a Friend, Events Calendar, Photos Gallery, Announcements, News, Publishing articles, Guest Book

Search Engines Friendlier – Your church website is fully accessible and search engines friendlier.

Those churches which need limited online presence the package include 2 pages (Home and contact us inquiry form), 1-year web hosting and 5 email addresses, 1 domain name .com/.net/.org.

Those churches seeking a simple web presence the package includes:

Design of your website, including a unique Professional Home Page designed especially for you and based on your churches logo and colors. Up to 8 inner web pages design CSS based faster downloading menus Usable, Accessible and Search Engines Friendlier web pages An automated Events calendar to share information about your church activities.

Search Engine Optimization

Web hosting and 5 email addresses

1 domain name – .com/.net/.org

Website Traffic graphical statistics

These packages provide your website the cheapest form of advertising and community building your church could ever have.

The Christian web designers will then work with your website content and specifications and your Church website will be online – usually in less than 3 weeks.

30 days Money Back Guarantee – If you are not happy with your church website, companies offer a complete money back guarantee within 30 days.

In order to applaud the good work that churches have done in our communities, the companies have set up various programs. Through the CHURCH MEMBER DISCOUNT, these companies offers regular web hosting services at a 20% discount price to church members.

Church members who apply for the use of the CHURCH MEMBER DISCOUNT OFFER can use the services to:

Set up a website about the church they attend

Share church events and other activities

Reach out to communities in order for social purposes

Put up news and other information

Create a board through which members can interact and share ideas

Web hosting services such as email support, email addresses, FTP accounts, data transfer, and more are also given to the members of the church member discount program.