FANTASTICO ON CHEAP HOSTING

FANTASTICO is an advance script auto-installer which allows each user to easily have a certain software on his/her web site.In fantastico you have a list of most popular and widely used open source software. With just a few clicks of the mouse any of the software application included in the fantastico. A system can be installed and setup on your website and you can start using them right away.

It is easy to install many popular ready-made scripts with fantastico.This service is provided to every user who uses cpanel web hosting.

FANTASTICO is a commercial script library that automates the installation of a web application to a website. Fantastico scripts are executed from the administration area of the website cpanel . Fantastico's website claim that they are installed on ten thousand servers with a million users worldwide.

Fantastico scripts are usually executed when a new website is created or a new application is added to an existing website.The script typically creates tables in a database install software adjust permission and modify web server configuration file.

Although fantastico primarily targets open source software, a handful of scripts are also available that install proprietary product. Once installed these are available to all domain. Hosted by a physical server such as website builder SohoLaunch, PerlDesk, customer support software and account lab plus software for interacting with internet registrars.

More than 50 applications that have fantastico script associated with them. Most commonly added system include :

web content management system.

shopping cart software.

blogs.

photo sharing.

Various fantasticos are :

Fantastico De Luxe is a free script installer with a variety of over 40 PHP based web application. It is included for free any of our cpanel reseller plan.