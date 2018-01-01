Linux is the open-source operating system and has a greater amount of protection & flexibility than options such as windows when used on servers. It also has a reputation for stability and speed. The cost of it is also less in comparison to other OS. It also supports a wide range of softwares. It is highly reliable and secure OS for use with web hosting services. Many versions of Linux are also available, each one with a different set of software.

The next version of web hosting solutions is the Linux hosting services is actually a common name with quality website hosting services for a variety of operating systems. Linux itself is open source and Linux hosting offers all the advantages associated with open source software. Open source software allows constant improvements to be made by any person who is interested to do so.

Linux hosting refers to a web host that is running the Linux operating system on their server, as well as the database and other software. Linux web hosting is sometimes referred to as a LAMP, which is a service model based on the Linux operating system, plus Apache server software, MySQL database, and PHP programming language. Linux is the first choice of many website owners for serving web pages and powering web-based applications.

Linux hosting has a good reputation in particular for the provision of both stable and reliable web hosting solutions. The stability of Linux comes with quality website hosting such a website is very good. Linux hosting is also compatible with e-commerce functions for small business web hosting.

Linux hosting supports more cross-platform applications and offers a higher portability than most proprietary operating systems. Linux runs on a variety of hardware platforms, which means that you have the freedom to select the hardware or even migrate to a different hardware later without any hassles. Apache is the server of the operating system of Linux. It is also a better accessible project and largely acclimated web server.

Linux Hosting Services Features:

PHP and MySQL support

Apache Web Server

Mod Rewrite Support

Chmod file permissions

Why is cheap Linux hosting preferred?

There are many reasons as for which cheap Linux hosting is preferred. The reasons are as follow:

When you are at the start of your website or business, you don't need a big website and a huge disk space on the server and probably look for companies offering affordable web hosting plans.

Linux operating system for computers remains one of the most common examples of free software services available for users.

The flexibility of availing the best and popular technologies like MySQL, Python, XML, and PHP remains with Linux based hosting platforms.

A Linux web hosting company follows in line with a strict tradition of budget web hosting and turning a heavy profit in little time and this signifies a lot to the consumer as many consumers react to profit in a positive way, you can see the same at linuxhost.net

Linux is basically one of the worldwide growing operating systems and many consumers and business owners are interested in running they're online business using Linux web hosting .

. For the midsized and the small-sized enterprises, it is best to go for the shared server. The downtime of a site influences the mood of the browsers and to attract and motivate web travelers it is necessary to ensure fast downloading speed.

If you are looking for a cheap web hosting then Linux hosting is the best choice for you as it comes with free of setup charges.

Features of Linux scored over MAC and Window hosting:

If you are looking to make your determination on price, you will likely find that Linux is usually more affordable than both Windows and Mac web hosting plans. Linux is well known throughout the industry for being as stable as they come, able to maintain a hosting operation under a wide range of demanding situations. Linux is the operating system that can truly help you harness the processing power of the underlying machine. In order to make more resources available to the computer and users, Linux utilizes a command line similar to old DOS systems, making it a real challenge for those who lack technical experience. Windows and Mac OS X platforms both offer graphical user interfaces, presenting vivid backgrounds, icons, and links to greatly simplify the administration process. When it comes to web hosting, it is easy to host on Linux web servers. The process of uploading and hosting is almost same for both Linux and Windows web servers. A website designed to be hosted on a Linux based web server can be hosted on a Windows web server easily, whereas the reverse is not always true. If you want to host ASP/ASP.NET and MS SQL/Access then Windows. If you want to host PHP and MySQL then Linux.

Basically, Linux is a Unix-based Operating System. Although, presently it support GUI features but still it is superseded by window application. It was developed by Linus Benedict Torvalds in 1991 when he was the student at the University of Helsinki in Finland. Now, it has become most widespread web hosting platform.

The web hosting which drives its server by using the free and open source Linux Operating System is called Linux Web Hosting. Hosting Linux mostly depends on a LAMP structure where LAMP stands for:

L – Linux Operating System

A – Apache Server Software

M – MySQL database

P – PHP scripting

Linux Operating System is free and open source means there is no need to pay licensing fee in order to use it. Linux Web Hosting is highly termed as Affordable Linux Web Hosting as it offers relatively cheap web hosting packages.

Linux operating system is much more compatible with the two technologies i.e. PHP and MYSQL. Linux Website Hosting Provider offers a stable and reliable environment to the website.

Features Of Linux Hosting

Low-Cost Hosting:

Linux Hosting is going to be the cheapest Web Hosting platform available to us at any stage. Linux Shared Web Hosting packages are ideal for those who are on a lower web hosting budget.

PHP And MYSQL Hosting:

Linux Website Hosting is much more suitable for PHP and MYSQL technology.

Ruby Hosting:

The server side scripting language that can be used to create dynamic web pages and script for hosting in a Linux Web Hosting Environments.

SSH Access:

SSH Access is provided by default with all Linux VPS server and Linux Dedicated server as it enables us to have a root access to Linux Server Hosting Service. It proves much helpful in performing advance administrative tasks.

Advantages/ Disadvantages Of Linux Hosting

The advantages of Linux Hosting are:

Due to free and open source feature of Linux Website Hosting, it provides Cheap Hosting services as Linux Website Hosting Provider doesn’t have to pay for Linux Operating System.

Provider doesn’t have to pay for Linux Operating System. The security offered by Linux Hosting is at par. By applying security measures and tools we can protect Linux server from direct external attacks.

Hosting Linux is reliable.

The disadvantages of Linux Hosting are :

Linux is exploitable if the server is not secured beforehand. Linux is not compatible with Windows applications and the coding conversions.

A Linux Web Hosting Server will not be able to support popular Microsoft technologies such as classic ASP and ASP.NET, nor will the user be able to host databases that have been created in Microsoft Access or Microsoft SQL Server.

In some situations, the security measures that are put in place by web hosting providers actually have a negative impact and instead affect the performance of the websites that are hosted on the server concerned.

Therefore, Linux Hosting has got preference due to its features of low cost, stability, uptime, and speed. As all Linux website Hosting Providers guarantee reliability, security, speed, and money back at low cost. Linux Web Hosting can be highly effective for those who are on a budget but wish to be able to make the most of what web hosting has to offer.