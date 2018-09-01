Encrypt Email to prevent Snooping or Commercial Espionage

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Encrypt Email

The business depends on the email services as the most important part of communication. The Entrepreneurs keep the utmost secrecy of all the business communications. Hence, they encrypt emails to prevent snooping or commercial espionage.

G-suite and Office 365 has fascinated most of the businesses, which results in switching from webmail to commercial email services with enormous features. Its quite easy to check email securely on any device like smartphone, tablet or PC. Even though it is an established fact that Google and Microsoft share the data with the government and on request with other law enforcement agencies.

Configure Pretty Good Privacy or GNU Privacy Guard (GPG) standards for email encryption with email clients like Outlook, Mac Mail and Mozilla Thunderbird. You cannot encrypt metadata which includes subject, sender and receiver address and more information.

Other Email Providers which Encrypt Email

Hushmail offering free email and privacy. The incoming emails scanned for viruses and equipped with a spam filter to create blacklists and whitelists to secure email inbox. A user can block a domain or individual email address.

Tutanota is Germany-based privacy centered email provider. It offers an Encrypted Open Source Email Service for Privacy Minded People featured with end-to-end 'NSA-proof' encryption. It implements encryption as end-to-end encryption where only the sender and receiver can read email messages. An only intended receiver can decrypt to read it, providing the highest level of confidentiality and protection. And optional password-protected encryption where both sender and receiver agree on predetermined passwords to allow to see the email.

Fastmail provides security features Yubikey to protect messages from data-mined

Mailfence is Belgium based subject to EU laws and regulations. It incorporates OpenPGP public key encryption. A user creates a key paid for the account and manage a store of keys for people who want secure email. A user uses IMAP and SMTP using secured SSL/TLS connections. The encrypted message can only be sent to people using OpenPGP and have access to a public key.

Microsoft Outlook protects business emails with end-to-end encryption and gives an option to a user to set security level.

protects business emails with end-to-end encryption and gives an option to a user to set security level. ProtonMail developed by CERN and MIT scientists and protected by Swiss privacy law. Its free version comes with limitations like 500MB storage, 150 message per day and limited support. Upgrade Pro package users get 5GB storage, 1000 emails per day Labels, Custom Filters, and Folders Send encrypted messages to external recipients, up to five aliases and priority customer support.