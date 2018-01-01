Domains and Hosting Business Important For Online Business Facilitators

When you have a website you pay for a domain name once a year and you pay for hosting each month. This happens with every website unless you go with a free website. The bad thing about a free website is all the ads the owner puts on your site so they still make money.

With people wanting websites for their business and personal needs selling domain names and web hosting is a great business to be in. There is a lot of money to be made in this business.

The first thing you do when you are creating your website is to purchase your domain name and then you need hosting. This is a must in order to have a website. This is the prime reason why selling domain names and hosting is a great business.

Domain resellers make money by selling domain names to others. Sites that have reseller options usually have two or more options to choose from. It depends on how many domain names you want to sell as to which option you choose. These sites will have an option for someone that wants to sell just a few and then an option for those that want to sell on a regular basis.

Domain sites have a Frequently Asked Questions section to help you in making your decision. A Frequently Asked Questions page has questions that people have asked on a regular basis or ones that would come up regularly. These sites will also show you how to contact them should your questions not be answered. You need to make sure you have a complete understanding of all the requirements and what is expected of you before you decide to do this as a business. You also need to make sure you feel comfortable with the business you go with.

Now, the other important thing in an online business is hosting. When you sell hosting you have two options. You can have your own hosting business or you can be an affiliate for a hosting company. When you consider both of these options you will be able to make the right decision.

When you offer your own hosting you have to approve all sites that come through. You also have to deal with outages and updates. The good thing about it is you don't have to share your income with others unless you offer an affiliate program, you still make more money.

Being an affiliate is also a great option. You don't have to worry about approving sites when they come in, you don't have to worry about down time, and you don't have to worry about answering questions. Basically all you do is advertise and they take care of the rest. The one and only downside to being an affiliate is that you receive only a percentage of the total amount paid. The advantage is that you get that money on a monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis depending on the pay option the purchaser chooses.

So as you can see, domains and hosting are the two ways to start a website. So selling domains and hosting is a great online business to get into.