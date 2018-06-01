Resources and Search Engine Marketing Tools

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Search Engine Marketing Tools

Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization (SEMPO)

The Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization (SEMPO) was formed recently with the objective of increasing awareness and promoting the value of Search Engine Marketing Services. The biggest organization in its field and comprising of more than 300 reputed Search Engine Marketing firms.

The organization objectives – Search Engine Marketing Tools

Increases understanding of SEM amongst marketers

Provide core educational materials about tools, vendors, consultants, programs and successful SEM campaigns

Represents the shared interests and provide a credible voice in the marketplace

Demonstrate how search engine marketing programs have become essential components of the marketing mix?

Search Engine Marketing Tools

Listed below are some of the tools that cater to other aspects of Search Engine Marketing.

Alexa

An Amazon company, founded in 1996, a provide various services ranging from Web Search, Site Stats to a load of other marketing tools for the webmaster. Keyword Success provides a host of instruments for the Search Engine Marketer. The tools provided by Alexa include:

monitoring web pages with keyword alerts

keyword density analyzers

listing simulators to improve search engine rankings, and

tools to measure the success of keyword campaigns.

LinkPopularity

It provides information about link popularity of the website with most of the popular Search Engines. It is a handy tool considering the importance of link popularity for Search Engine Marketing.

This tool as the name suggests analysis of your website's keyword density. Insert keywords and the text of web page and automatically receive feedback about keyword density.

Marketleap

Marketleap offers a set of SEM and Analysis tools. These tools also give you critical data necessary to help you improve upon your current search engine marketing efforts.

Some of these are:

Keyword Verification tools : To check particular keyword your website would be ranked within the top 3 listings of Search Engines

: To check particular keyword your website would be ranked within the top 3 listings of Search Engines Search Engine Saturation tools calculate the number of pages search engine indexed for website domain

calculate the number of pages search engine indexed for website domain Link Popularity Check that gives a complete analysis of your link popularity.

This tool checks the HTML code on your web pages for errors. Some of its functions include testing links, checking HTML code, rating page load time, and checking to spell.

Black SEO

Beware of those who promise top engine rankings through the use of Meta tags

By building doorway pages or using link farms or cloaked pages

Submitting pages that are different from the actual live pages

If the firm tells you that you need to improve content. Position keywords carefully, and seek quality reciprocal links, perhaps that is an indication of a good firm to work with.